Casting continues for the long-awaited third Tron film and now, for the first time in a long time, we think this movie might actually be happening. No, seriously.

Earlier this week, X-Men and Dahmer star Evan Peters was added to the cast of Tron: Ares along with Jared Leto. Now, Variety reports he’ll be joined by Jodie Turner-Smith, the star of After Yang, Queen & Slim and, soon, Star Wars: The Acolyte. Also listed as a cast member is Greta Lee of The Morning Show and Past Lives, w hich may have been out there before but was news to us.

So that makes four actual actors who have reportedly signed up for this movie and, well, that means shit just got real. Tron: Ares will be directed by Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) from a script by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne. It’s unclear exactly what the plot of the film is but it’s believed it will focus on a sentient program that works its way into the real world. Leto’s character, Ares, will be the physical manifestation of that. Which, we must say, is perfect. Jared Leto as the personification of a virus? Almost too real.

Jokes aside, a third Tron has been on Disney’s wishlist even before the release of 2010's Tron Legacy. That film’s less-than-stellar performance set things back a bit but multiple filmmakers and takes have surfaced over the years, with Leto himself signing up back in 2017. Rønning came on board earlier this year.

Having covered every iteration and attempt at a Tron 3 to get back on the release schedule grid though, you understand our skepticism. However, for real this time, by adding talents like Turner-Smith, Lee and Peters, it sure sounds like this movie is happening.

The question then becomes when. Reports are filming could start in August but that’s under the assumption that the writers and actors aren’t still striking, which is a pretty large assumption. Hopefully though, however the strikes plays out, it isn’t just the latest cautionary tale of what happens when you mess with Tron.

