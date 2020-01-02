Trump Tweeted Twice as Much Bullshit This Year

Photo : Brendan Smialowski ( Getty )

If it’s seemed like America’s toilet-challenged chief of state has been ranting on Twitter more often than usual, it’s not just your imagination. In 2019, President Donald Trump tweeted 7,700 times to his 68 million followers, nearly doubling his count from the previous year, 3,600, according to a recent New York Post report.



In a new personal best, the president pushed out a whopping 123 tweets on December 12—a feat I’m sure was a cakewalk for Trump’s perfectly normal-sized fingers—most of which were berating the then-ongoing impeachment process against him. “I did nothing wrong. This will be the first Impeachment ever where there was no crime,” the president tweeted. “They don’t even allege a crime. Crazy!”

Though he did pause his tirade against Democrats long enough to taunt teenage climate activist and Time’s 2019 Person of the Year, Greta Thunberg.

And since taking office, his usual unhinged diatribes have only become more frequent. Since 2017, Trump’s posted 11,000 original tweets, per a New York Times report, a pace that’s quickly picked up steam after it became painfully apparent that Twitter has no intention of addressing the president’s flagrant rule violations. Despite Twitter arguing that these tweets, along with those of other public officials, are matters of “public interest” that should be immune to moderation, the Times found that roughly half of these tweets were insults and attacks thrown at Trump’s usual entourage of targets: Democrats, news outlets, and anyone investigating him, as one does when they’re absolutely innocent, the most innocent anyone’s ever seen.

So with that, let’s take a look back at some of those 7,700 tweets that made 2019 feel approximately 1 million years longer than it actually was:

Ah, 2019. Good times.