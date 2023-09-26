Tubi Adds ChatGPT for Your Recommendation Rabbit Holes

Tubi, an ad-supported streaming service, has rolled out a beta test for its OpenAI’s ChatGPT feature starting today, the company announced on Tuesday. The addition, titled Rabbit AI, will provide viewers with TV show and movie suggestions based on queries from the user.

The feature will be added to the bottom of Tubi’s app and will provide suggestions based on a verbal prompt, such as asking for a suggestion on a specific topic. ChatGPT will respond with a list of titles from its library of more than 200,000 movies and TV episodes that apply and users can save the titles to their watchlist. Based on the titles the user saves to My List watchlist or clicks in to watch, their Tubi home screen will be altered to reflect similar content.

Advertisement

“One in five streamers binge watch because it’s convenient or easier than searching for another show as time spent looking is usually a mix of scrolling, maybe bickering over whether to watch a comedy or a horror movie,” Blake Bassett, Senior Director of Product at Tubi, said in a press release. “At Tubi, we’re uniquely situated to find content for viewers that’s specific to the moment they’re in because of our large library and our personalization and machine learning algorithms. With Rabbit AI we’re making the content discovery experience fun again.”

The Tubi press release cites an example that a viewer could input “find me Anime that features shonen friendships” into the Rabbit AI suggestion box to easily discover and access content. The app will save the search history automatically, allowing the user to easily access past suggestions. Rabbit AI is available for roughly two-thirds of users and will also be available on OpenAI for subscribers.

Advertisement Advertisement

Last week, Amazon also announced it is adding generative AI to its Fire TVs, creating the option for users to ask Alexa questions about movies and TV shows.

The addition also comes after OpenAI announced on Monday that ChatGPT can “see, hear, and speak,” using synthetic voice to access real speech and process images. The razzle-dazzle promise of AI has created a race among tech companies to rush out features on their platforms to varying results.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced it was investing $10 billion in OpenAI, while Amazon confirmed on Monday that it is investing up to $4 billion in OpenAI’s competitor, Anthropic.