Image: Twitter outage according to Down Detector

It’s not just you. Twitter is down. At least for a lot of people in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Down Detector is showing heavy outages in the Northeastern United States, Britain, Spain and Japan. As I sit typing this from Western Australia I can confirm that I haven’t had Twitter working since 9:50am New York time.

Tweetdeck is reportedly working fine for a number of people, but on both web browsers and through iOS apps, Twitter appears to be negatively impacted.

Gizmodo has reached out to Twitter and will update this post when we hear back. For the time being, maybe it’s time to get back to work—or just obsessively refresh Twitter until it comes back.

Update, 10:30am: The outages happening all around the world don’t appear to be having any negative impact on Twitter’s stock price. The company’s stock is up over 7 percent on the day, at least partly due to Morgan Stanley issuing a report that says Twitter is “improving user growth.”

Advertisement

Pretty hard to improve user growth when your service isn’t even working.

Update, 10:54am: A Twitter representative referred us to this tweet without actually telling us what happened:

Advertisement

Okay then.

Update, 11:51am: It appears that there’s still a major outage in Japan according to Down Detector. It’s possible that the site just hasn’t updated quickly enough, but this is two hours after the first reports of Twitter having technical difficulties.

Advertisement

It’s probably just a coincidence, but some people have floated conspiracy theories that involve Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe. The Japanese leader is at Mar-a-Lago today to meet with President Donald Trump.



We’ve reached out to Twitter for more clarification on what’s happening in Japan.