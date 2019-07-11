Screenshot: Twitter

Continuing the summer of site outages... Twitter is now down. Both the mobile and web-based versions of Twitter are failing to load tweets, or even show like and retweet notifications.

As we noted this morning when Reddit went down, outages like this have been annoyingly frequent in recent weeks. Major web services and sites have been crashing regularly since June. Google, Facebook, Reddit, AT&T and even Down Detector have all taken their own little summer vacations.

Advertisement

We’ve reached out to Twitter for comment on the outage and will update this story when we hear back.

Advertisement

For the time being, you’ll have to just swallow those thoughts best contained to 280 characters. Or you can try printing them out.



Update 4:14 p.m. ET: Twitter is back up for many users. On its status page, Twitter attributed the outage to “an internal configuration change” that it is currently fixing.