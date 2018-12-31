Screenshot: U.S. Strategic Command (Twitter)

The United States Strategic Command—a high-level U.S. military unified command that oversees everything from nuclear deterrence, command, control, and communications to intelligence, cyber warfare, and combating the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction—helpfully reminded the world on New Year’s Eve that it has the capability to bomb the world back to the stone age before 2019 rolls in.



In a tweet on Monday accompanied by a video of B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers dropping some very large conventional bombs and the flashing words “STEALTH,” “READY,” and “LETHAL,” Stratcom wrote:

#TimesSquare tradition rings in the #NewYear by dropping the big ball...if ever needed, we are #ready to drop something much, much bigger.

Advertisement

“Watch to the end! @AFGlobalStrike @Whiteman_AFB #Deterrence #Assurance #CombatReadyForce #PeaceIsOurProfession...”, Stratcom added. (The end of the video is a massive explosion.)

Take notice, enemies real and imagined: We want peace, and we’re willing to kill anyone for it.

Advertisement

Update: 12/31/2018, 6:05 p.m. ET: U.S. Strategic Command has deleted the above tweet, but the internet never forgets:

