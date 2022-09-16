V/H/S returns in another creepy new anthology. Hulu’s Bite Size Halloween hoovers up a She-Hulk and other stars. Plus, what’s coming on Stargirl, and a look at Jacob Batalon’s new vampire series. To me, my spoilers!



Bring It On: Cheer Or Die

Syfy has released a teaser for the first horror entry in the long-running Bring it On franchise of cheerleader comedies.

Bring It On: Cheer or Die | Official Teaser Trailer

Satanic Hispanics

Mike Mendez, Alejandro Brugués, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Eduardo Sanchez and Demian Rugna direct installments of the new horror anthology, Satanic Hispanics, set to premiere later this month at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.

‘Satanic Hispanics’ | Official Teaser Trailer

V/H/S/ 99

We also have a teaser for the latest entry in the V/H/S franchise, streaming exclusively on Shudder this October 20.

V/H/S/99 Teaser Trailer Finds New Footage in the Time Before Smart Phones and Selfies

Marvel Animated Series

Disney artist Brian Kesinger took to Facebook to reveal that he’s directing an as-yet-unannounced Marvel animated series.

Ironheart

Deadline reports Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola is the latest to join the cast of Ironheart in a currently undisclosed role.

Bite Size Halloween

Meanwhile, Bloody-Disgusting reports Tatiana Maslany, Brendan Hines, Misha Osherovich, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Lin Shaye David Costabile, Rebekka Johnson, Kate Nash, Nuhash Humayun, Sam Max, Michelle Krusiec and Zoey Martinson are confirmed to star in episodes of this year’s Bite Size Halloween short film anthology at Hulu.

Ghosts

Sam starts a podcast in the synopsis for “Alberta’s Podcast,” the October 6 episode of Ghosts.

Sam decides to host a podcast exploring the mystery surrounding Alberta’s death. Also, Hetty develops an unusual relationship with a broken washing machine.

[Spoiler TV]

Stargirl

Stargirl reaches out to Icicle, Jr. in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Evidence.”

DC’s Stargirl 3x04 Promo “The Evidence” (HD) Brec Bassinger Superhero series

Reginald the Vampire

Finally, Jacob Batalon joins the vampire community in the trailer for his new series at Syfy.