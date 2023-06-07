Overview Animation of Gamma-ray Burst

Though the BOAT was extraordinarily bright, it’s not the largest explosion seen in space. Last month, astronomers announced the discovery of a multi-year explosion named AT2021lwx. They believe that explosion to be due to interactions between a black hole and a cloud of gas surrounding it.

More observations will certainly clarify the nature of the universe’s most roiling outbursts, as they have just helped astrophysicists discern aspects of the BOAT.

Future observatories—like the Vera Rubin Observatory in Chile—will help researchers image such outbursts the moment they appear, giving astrophysicists precious data on even the most fleeting events.

