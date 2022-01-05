Ice Age returns in our first trailer for The Adventures of Buck Wild. Ming-Na Wen discusses returning as Fennec Shand for The Book of Boba Fett. Plus, get a glimpse at Snowpiercer’s return, and the new Scream gets some classically retro posters. Spoilers go!



Blue Beetle

Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña confirmed he’s tried on two different iterations of his Blue Beetle suit in a recent interview with USA Today.

We’ve done two suit fittings. They’re hoping that I get more buff by the time we actually start filming. But I’ve seen the suit, and it looks awesome.

Scream

Bloody-Disgusting has a pair of “retro”-inspired posters for the latest Scream movie.

Rose: A Love Story

A woman begins raising leeches once she develops “a vampiric, parasitic thirst for blood” in the trailer for Rose: A Love Story coming to VOD February 8, 2022.

The Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild

Simon Pegg’s Buck gets his own spinoff movie in the trailer for The Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild coming to Disney+ January 28.

An Instagram story from Ginger Gonzaga captured by The Direct reveals the spooky, green prosthetic head Tatiana Maslany had to carry with her as part of her motion-capture costume. Click through to have a look.

Legion of Superheroes

In the latest edition of his newsletter, Brian Michael Bendis clarified the upcoming “adult” Legion of Superheroes cartoon will not be “hard-core pornography”.

I used the phrase ‘adult animation’ to describe this show. Some of you definitely have different interpretations of what adult animation means :) Some incorrectly labeled this as potential hard-core pornography. NO. This is a Warner Bros. animation production. Adult means adult THEMES. Obviously, there are hundreds of examples of mature themed animated projects from all over the world. In the superhero spaces, there are different levels of sophistication meant for different audiences. There are even previous animated Legion shows that skewed young and some people hearing this announcement immediately referenced that. I was just letting you know that this is potentially something else.

Legends of Tomorrow

DC Legends TV has photos from “Paranoid Android”, the midseason premiere of Legends of Tomorrow. Click through to see the rest.

4400

KSiteTV also has a few photos from “Great Expectations”, the January 17 episode of 4400. More at the link.

Snowpiercer

Snowpiercer returns for its third season January 24 on TNT.

The Book of Boba Fett



Finally, Ming-Na Wen discusses playing her “dream role”, Fennec Shand, in a new Book of Boba Fett featurette.

Banner art by Jim Cook