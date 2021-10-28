Ghostface strikes in a new look at Scream’s return. The latest Stephen King adaptation rounds out its cast. Get a tiny glimpse of the new Paranormal Activity. Plus, new looks at what’s next on Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Creepshow. Spoilers away!



Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Deadline reports Sandman’s Kirby Howell-Baptiste will join Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell in Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of the Stephen King short story, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. She’s said to play “Craig’s (Martell) caring and concerned teacher, Ms. Hart.”

Blood Mother

Deadline also has word Felicity Jones will star in and produce Blood Mother, a horror film at New Regency following “an Oxford professor who discovers her baby is inhuman and finds herself doing the unimaginable to keep him alive.”

A Quiet Place 3

Jeff Nichols will no longer direct the third film in the A Quiet Place franchise, which Deadline reports is not seen as a threequel, “but rather a spinoff. ”

Wicked

Though scheduled to begin filming this March in Atlanta, THR reports production on the film adaptation of Wicked has been pushed back to June and will now relocate to the U.K.

Planet of the Dead

In conversation with Inverse, Zack Snyder revealed his sequel to Army of the Dead is officially titled Planet of the Dead.

The real adventure would be to see what happened to [Dieter] when that safe door closed. Did he get killed by Zeus or not? What happened? We don’t see him die on camera, and there’s still some time left. I won’t tell you what happens in Army of the Dead 2 – aka Planet of the Dead – but let’s just say that there’s a chance Dieter survives. And there’s a chance that brush with death would have caused him to want to find a jailed Gwendoline.

Rebel Moon

In a separate interview with BroBible, Snyder stated his upcoming sci-fi/romance Rebel Moon will be “as big as you can make a movie.”

Frankly what I’m really interested in with Rebel Moon is creating a romantic sci-fi film on a scale that is, frankly, as big as you can make a movie. I’ve never done a science-fiction film at this scale. The beginning of Man of Steel on Krypton has pretty big sci-fi elements, but it’s still Krypton and there are certain iconographic things that you have to do. And that’s kind of what we’re doing in Rebel Moon, but on the biggest steroids I can give it.

The Northman

Robert Eggers’ The Northman is now scheduled for an April 22, 2022 release date. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Scream

Ghostface comes after Jenna Ortega in a new Scream photo, courtesy of Empire.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

A documentary crew interview an Amish child in a new clip from the latest Paranormal Activity.

Cowboy Bebop

Netflix has also released a few more stills from its live-action Cowboy Bebop.

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends get tangled up with the mafia in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Speakeasy Does It. ”

Batwoman

Meanwhile, Sophie defines her relationship with Ryan in the trailer for “Antifreeze”— next week’s episode of Batwoman.

Creepshow

Finally, Michael Rooker plays a border agent cruising for a supernatural comeuppance in this clip from tonight’s season finale of Creepshow.

Banner art by Jim Cook