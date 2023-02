As wise men once sang, “the power of love is a curious thing”—and for that special someone who loves pop culture, finding the perfect gift sometimes has to be a more-than-ordinary quest. Fandom-fueled festivities make my heart sing, and since Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us, here’s a pop culture curation of gift ideas!



Read on to see some sweet selections and geeky gear featuring Back to the Future, DC, Marvel, Looney Tunes, Universal Monsters, Star Wars, Disney Princesses, and more!