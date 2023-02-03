My favorite kinds of movie memorabilia are screen-accurate props or prop replicas. Something I can hold in my hand and be like “This is exactly like something in the movie.” F or Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel Studios, and Disney Books are teaming up to create something like that, but in an even more unique and fun way.

Right now, you can pre-order the book Look Out for the Little Guy by Scott Lang. It’s Lang’s autobiography that he wrote after saving the world in Avengers: Endgame, and which he is promoting at the beginning of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is in theaters February 17. You may have even seen and heard a bit from it in the film’s promotions—and now Disney is actually making that book and it comes out on September 5.

Now, you probably have questions about this. What’s in the book? Who wrote it? How, if at all, is Paul Rudd— the actor who plays Scott Lang— involved? Well, this video should clear some of that up.

Paul Rudd Presents Scott Lang’s New Memoir

So obviously Disney paid someone to write in the voice of Scott Lang, and that person is almost certainly not Paul Rudd, though he has written chunks of the first two Ant-Man movies. But either way it should be a fun read and, hypothetically, have some kind of insight into Quantumania, hence it coming out seven months later. Or, maybe, Disney and Marvel just had the idea to release the book in the past few weeks and it’ll take that long to go into production.

Nevertheless, here’s how Disney’s official site describes Look Out For the Little Guy:

In Look Out for the Little Guy, Scott Lang shares with the world a bracingly honest account of his struggles and triumphs, from serving time to being a divorced dad to becoming Ant-Man and joining The Avengers. These are stories of epic battles won and lost, as this everyman turned Super Hero finally tells all—from the official account of what really happened between The Avengers and Thanos to how shrinking down to ant-size really feels to the challenges of balancing the roles of hero and dad. Across his many adventures big and small, Scott has gathered the wisdom of countless amazing experiences into this, the first memoir from a real-life Avenger. Once you learn the unforgettable details of his epic journey, you won’t need to be reminded . . . to look out for the little guy.

You can find out more about the book here and preorder wherever books are sold, such as Amazon. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters February 17.

