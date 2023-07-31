Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
Movies

Warner Bros. Japan Calls on Western Studio to Apologize for Interacting With Barbenheimer Tweets

Mashing up Barbie and Oppenheimer might be fun and games here, but Japanese social media fans are not pleased.

By
James Whitbrook
Comments (3)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Warner Bros. Japan Calls on Western Studio to Apologize for Interacting With Barbenheimer Tweets
Image: Warner Bros./Universal

It’s the summer of Barbenheimer in the west, as the twin successes of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer have bought a soothing balm to an industry wracked by uncertainty, and plenty of memes to social media. But not everyone is exactly pleased with the latter.

Watch
Spoilers of the Week | June 17th
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Who Wants DC’s Canceled Batgirl Movie? | New York Comic Con 2022
October 11, 2022
Spoilers of the Week April 25-29
April 29, 2022

This weekend, “Barbie” was trending on Japanese Twitter—now formally known as X—alongside the hashtagh #NoBarbenheimer, decrying U.S. social media accounts for Barbie engaging with fans posting Barbie/Oppenheimer mashup memes, including commentary from Japanese politicans like Social Democratic Party member Murata Shunichi. Japanese users on X also managed to get a community note attached to a post from the U.S. Barbie movie account where it responded to a Barbenheimer meme post, noting the date and time that the atom bomb was dropped on Hiroshima.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Now, Warner Bros. Japan has taken to its own local X account for Barbie to release a statement joining people in condemnation. “Because the movies Barbie and Oppenheimer were both released in America on July 21, there’s is currently a movement driven by overseas fans to watch them together (#Barbenheimer), but this is not an official movement,” a translation of the statement released on X reads in part. “We find the reaction to this fan-driven movement from the official American account for the movie Barbie to be extremely regrettable.”

Warner Bros. Japan further noted that it has reached out to the studio in the U.S. to “take appropriate action” for the posts. “We take this very seriously and are asking the American head office to take appropriate action,” the statement concludes. “We apologize to those offended by these inconsiderate actions.”

Barbie is currently scheduled for an August 11 release in Japan. Oppenheimer, meanwhile, has yet to receive a release date in the country. It’s common for Hollywood films to receive delayed releases in Japan, often by multiple months, but given Oppenheimer’s subject material, plans for any eventual release are currently unknown.

Advertisement

io9's reached out to Warner Bros. U.S. for comment on the statement from its Japanese counterpart, and will update this post if and when we hear back.

Japanese translation provided by Alex Romero.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.