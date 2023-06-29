Warrior Nun Lives to Fight Another Day

We’ve got new clips from Nimona and The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart. Riverdale gets ready to stage its last musical, and Archie—of course—is the subject. The final season of Stranger Things gets a very notabl e director. All that and more, now that spoilers have arrived on the scene.



Silent Planet

According to Deadline, Elisa Koteas and Briana Middleton have wrapped filming on Silent Planet, a new sci-fi thriller written and directed by Jeffrey St. Jules (Bang Bang Baby). The story is said to follow “two prisoners in the near future who are sentenced to a lifetime of hard labor on a distant planet. As things unravel, they become increasingly paranoid and start to lose a sense of who they are and their past lives.”

The Flood

Bloody-Disgusting reports The Flood. this summer’s killer alligator movie, has been rated “R” for “violence, some gore, and language throughout.”

Haunted Mansion

Fandango has released a nifty-looking 4DX poster for Disney’s Haunted Mansion.

Relatedly, a new TV spot showcases Jared Leto as the “Hatbox Ghost.”

Haunted Mansion | Tickets On Sale Now

The Venture Bros: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart

The Monarch provides important exposition through an argument with Dr. Mrs. The Monarch in a new clip from The Venture Bros: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart.

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart | It’s What I Do | Warner Bros. Ent

Nimona

Elsewhere, Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz) and Ballister (Riz Ahmed) escape Goldenloin (Eugene Lee Yang) to the strains of Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law” in another new clip from Nimona.

Demon Baby | Nimona | Netflix

Retribution

A Jigsaw-esque maniac plants a pressure-sensitive bomb beneath Liam Neeson’s car seat in the trailer for Retribution, co-starring Matthew Modine, Noma Dumezweni, Jack Champion, Lilly Aspell,r and Embeth Davidtz.

Retribution (2023) Official Trailer – Liam Neeson

The Dive

Elsewhere, a rockslide traps a pair of scuba diving sisters on the bottom of the ocean floor in the trailer for The Dive, coming to theaters this August 25.

The Dive Official Trailer | HD | RLJE Films | Ft. Louisa Krause, Sophie Lowe

Warrior Nun

Following a six-month fan campaign, Warrior Nun has been officially renewed for a third season at an undisclosed streaming service.

Stranger Things

Variety reports Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane) has been hired to direct at least one episode of Stranger Things’ fifth and final season.

Silo

Spoiler TV also has photos from “Outside,” this week’s season finale of Silo. Click through to see the rest.

Juliette’s fate seems sealed when certain truths finally come to light. Friday, June 30, 2023

Riverdale

Finally, Kevin presents an original musical to Principal Featherhead in the trailer for “Archie the Musical, ” next week’s episode of Riverdale.