Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

You’ve been told for years now to stop using selfie sticks. They’re obnoxious, they’re annoying to others, and they make everyone’s vacation photos look the same. It seems even gravity has now had enough of the stupid accessories, as this paraglider discovered while soaring at 2,500 feet in the air.

Admittedly, it would have been neat to see the footage of this karmic incident from the smartphone’s point of view, assuming it was recording video while it raced towards the earth. But the odds of the phone ever being recovered are somewhere around zero percent.

Disappointingly, the paraglider didn’t lose his stupid stick in the process.

[YouTube via PetaPixel]