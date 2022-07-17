Summer’s officially here, which means—for a good chunk of you— you’re taking some well-deserved time off to do a bit of traveling. If you’re doing that, then let’s be honest, you’re going to take a few shots of yourself while you’re away, and you wanna get your selfie game on lock.

There’s plenty of guides on the web that will walk you through how to take the perfect snapshot. But while most of us know that, for example, natural light is flattering and that you shouldn’t smile like a sociopath, there’s not nearly enough guides out there telling you what not to do. So, we decided to compile a cautionary list of selfies-turned-tragedies that will (we hope!) leave you with a few practical tips to remember the next time you’re, say, snapping a pic in front of some national landmark (or in your hotel room, we won’t judge).