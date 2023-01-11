The Year Ahead in Water and Drought

Angely Mercado covers climate change for Gizmodo. She has written stories about the megadrought in the American West, how California celebrities guzzled water in 2022, and reports of mass tree deaths. She hopes to write more positive climate news in 2023.

The top story:

Don’t be fooled by the massive storms and floods hitting California right now: Th e U.S. (and California in particular) was pretty damn dry in 2022, a nd it’s likely that 2023 will be another dry year.

Advertisement

The American West has wilted under a megadrought — the worst drought that region has seen in over 1,000 years. Scientists have connected this drought to rising temperatures that have been partially fueled by human activity. The Colorado River, which provides water to seven states and about 40 million people, has seen dwindling water levels for years, but things got really bad in 2022. Reservoirs along the river, like Lake Mead and Lake Powell, have seen historically low water levels, receding so badly that several sets of human remains were found at Lake Mead .

The drought is affecting other rivers too. The Mississippi River, which is a crucial shipping waterway, hit the lowest water levels in a decade in 2022. This caused traffic jams because shipping barges ran aground in the river. Ships have also had to carry less weight in order to traverse the waterway. Some recent rainfall has improved levels in the Mississippi, but water levels are still low in early 2023.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to $100 credit Samsung Reserve Reserve the next gen Samsung device

All you need to do is sign up with your email and boom: credit for your preorder on a new Samsung device. Reserve at Samsung Advertisement

The water shortages have given people more fodder to hate celebrities: If you thought a bunch of rich people singing “Imagine” during initial covid lockdown was annoying, learning about their water wasting habits has been infuriating. This is especially true for California residents who had to answer to the LA water police this past summer. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian went more than 200% above her allotted water budget la st spring.

What we’re waiting for:

More water restrictions . 2022 saw various water restrictions and calls for residents in states like California to voluntarily limit their water consumption. Major cities like Los Angeles which it likely will

. 2022 saw various water restrictions and calls for residents in states like California to voluntarily limit their water consumption. California 2023 snowpack assessments . At the end of winter in 2022, California Department of Water Resources officials went to Phillips Station near Lake Tahoe and only found 2.5 inches of snowpack

. At the end of winter in 2022, California Department of Water Resources officials went to Phillips Station near Lake Tahoe and only found Community water access restrictions . So many states out west are working on solutions to keep water flowing into homes despite the dry conditions. An unincorporated community in Maricopa County, Arizona called Rio Verde Foothills struggled to secure a new source of water in 2022. The community relies on the city of Scottsdale for water access, but late last year Scottsdale announced that it would cease hauling water

. So many states out west are working on solutions to keep water flowing into homes despite the dry conditions. An unincorporated community in Maricopa County, Arizona called Rio Verde Foothills struggled to secure a new source of water in 2022. The community relies on the city of Scottsdale for water access, but late last year Scottsdale announced that it NOAA’s seasonal drought outlook. Every year, this agency releases outlooks on drought in the coming season. An October forecast

Advertisement

Unconventional wisdom:

A few winter storms may help alleviate some of the dry conditions out west, but this may not make a large dent in the current drought. Take this fall for example. A November storm helped end the fire season in Northern California, and it supported especially parched ecosystems in the state, but it did not end the severely dry conditions in the state, the New York Times reported.

Advertisement

These past few weeks are another great example: atmospheric rivers have created several winter storms over California since late December. They’ve dumped rain and snow over the state, boosting the snowpack. But state officials have explained that this doesn’t mean the snow will stick around . “This is a prime example of the threat of extreme flooding during a prolonged drought as California experiences more swings between wet and dry periods brought on by our changing climate,” California Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth recently said in a press release.

People to Follow:

Camille Touton, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation commissioner - Touton was sworn in as the commissioner of the Bureau in 2021 and has extensive experience in water management and managing other natural resources in the country. She’s worked for the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources and. Touton also worked as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Water & Science in the Department of the Interior, which oversees the Bureau.

- Touton was sworn in as the commissioner of the Bureau in 2021 and has extensive experience in water management and managing other natural resources in the country. She’s worked for the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources and. Touton also worked as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Water & Science in the Department of the Interior, which oversees the Bureau. Sean de Guzman, manager of Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting - Guzman is one of the leaders at the USDA ’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting agency , that measures the snowpack at the Phillips Station near Lake Tahoe in California.

- Guzman is one of the leaders at the USDA ’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting agency , that measures the snowpack at the Phillips Station near Lake Tahoe in California. Sharon B. Megdal, director of the Water Resources Research Center at the University of Arizona - An expert on water management policy, s he has been quoted in the New York Times

Advertisement

Agencies to watch:

Advertisement

A longshot bet:

The Mississippi River and the communities along the river will start to recover from the ongoing drought. Recent rainfall has sparked some hope for marina managers around Memphis, Tennessee according to WERG News. But the parched river basin will need more several rainfall events to support enough water for all of the states across the river. It will definitely help, but it won’t be a quick recovery. Cruise ships may still run aground and some marinas along the river will still see low water levels come this summer.

Advertisement

California will continue to see some drought recovery from these past weeks of winter storms that have dumped rain and snow onto the state. In December 2022, about 7% of the state was experiencing exceptional drought according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. As of this month, no part of the state is under exceptional drought. But it’s too early to say just how long the current stream of storms will alleviate drought conditions out west.