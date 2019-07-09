Photo: Alex Cranz (Gizmodo)

It’s hot, all the fireworks have been lit, and we’re still two months out from when Apple traditionally announces a new batch of iPhones. But that hasn’t stopped rumors and leaks from swirling including speculation about the next AirPods, the death of a once highly touted feature, what Apple has planned for 2020, and more. So here’s a roundup of all the latest iPhone news and rumors so you can prepare for the iPhone 11's official debut later this fall.

So when is iPhone Day?

According to French site iPhoneSoft which spoke to an anonymous Apple developer, it seems Apple is planning to hold its annual fall iPhone launch on Tuesday, September 10th. While there’s not a lot of additional info to go on, the date makes sense, because for the last two years, Apple’s fall iPhone event has taken place on September 12th.

The problem this year is that September 12th is a Saturday, which obviously isn’t ideal. But even if iPhoneSoft’s prediction isn’t accurate, it’s pretty safe to expect that Apple’s fall keynote will happen sometime between September 9th and 17th.

The latest about the iPhone 11

Previous leaks about the next iPhone have already indicated that Apple is moving to a triple rear camera module on at least one version of the iPhone 11, though less expensive models may only get two rear cameras. This suggests Apple will include a new ultra-wide angle camera alongside the phone’s primary and telephoto cameras found on the current iPhone XS.

And in keeping with past upgrades, according to Bloomberg, it appears that Apple will also have a new A13 chip for use in the iPhone 11 and revamped iPhone XR that will include all the usual improvements like better energy efficiency, boosted performance, and more.

However, one feature we apparently won’t be getting is 3D touch, because based on info from sources who spoke to DigiTimes, Apple is planning on removing 3D Touch from the entire iPhone lineup. Last year, to save money and keep its price down, Apple skipped adding 3D Touch to the iPhone XR, so now it seems Apple is abandoning that tech entirely. That said, based on how little outcry there was about not getting 3D Touch on the iPhone XR, most people probably won’t notice.

Unfortunately, if you’re expecting any significant changes or design revamps for Apple’s 2019 iPhone, you could be in for some disappointment. Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says he expects Apple’s next iPhone will sport the same 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch screens found on Apple’s existing lineup, with a design revamp not expected until 2020. That said, potential iPhone buyers can look forward to small upgrades such as new antenna tech that should deliver improved cellular speeds and better reception, and a new “black lens-coating” that could help hide the presence of the iPhone’s front-facing cameras.

Looking ahead to 2020

For those content to wait for 2020, a new report from J.P. Morgan (via CNBC) claims Apple may have a number of significant updates next year including the release of an iPhone with support for 5G, the expansion of the iPhone portfolio to four with the new addition said to be a “low-cost model,” and improved OLED displays. And if that’s not enough, Apple may also be planning to release its long-rumored AR glasses in 2020 as an accessory to the iPhone.

AirPods 3 Already?

Photo: Adam Clark Estes (Gizmodo)

As for Apple’s wildly popular wireless earbuds, despite refreshing the AirPods earlier this spring with a new H1 chip that delivers a more stable audio connection along with an optional wireless charging case, according to analysts from Wedbush, Apple could push out third-gen AirPods with a refreshed design and built-in water resistance before the end of the year. So if you held off on the last round of Apple’s earbud updates, you might want to hold pat for just a little longer.

Well, that’s about it for now, though as we get closer to September, we’re expecting to see even more leaks and rumors about the next batch of iPhones. What are you hoping fto see from Apple?