What If... We Looked at New Marvel Disney+ Pops From Funko?

In the vast multiverse of maddening possibilities—where Lokis can be beloved character actor Richard E. Grant or Literally Just a Computer Generated Alligator, where Peggy Carter can be Captain Britain, the Black Panther can guard the galaxy, or Peter Parker can just get a very nice cape—some things are always certain. Wherever you are in the multiverse, there will be Marvel Funko pops to mark the occasion.
With both this week’s Loki mashing together multiple timelines worth of mischief-making and our first good look at Marvel’s What If... ? in action, Funko has been in overdrive with new MCU reveals. Let’s take a look as we burden our wallets with glorious purpose, shall we?
DISCUSSION