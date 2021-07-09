What If... We Looked at New Marvel Disney+ Pops From Funko?

What If... We Looked at New Marvel Disney+ Pops From Funko?

An inevitability as sure as the Mad Titan himself: if there is a new Marvel show, Funko will have new Pops to reveal within hours of you watching it.

James Whitbrook
Classic Loki, Captain Carter, Alligator Loki, and T'Challa as Star-Lord join the Funko Pop Marvel lineup.
It’s a multiverse of big possibilities and bigger bobbleheads.
In the vast multiverse of maddening possibilities—where Lokis can be beloved character actor Richard E. Grant or Literally Just a Computer Generated Alligator, where Peggy Carter can be Captain Britain, the Black Panther can guard the galaxy, or Peter Parker can just get a very nice cape—some things are always certain. Wherever you are in the multiverse, there will be Marvel Funko pops to mark the occasion.

With both this week’s Loki mashing together multiple timelines worth of mischief-making and our first good look at Marvel’s What If... ? in action, Funko has been in overdrive with new MCU reveals. Let’s take a look as we burden our wallets with glorious purpose, shall we?

President Loki

President Loki

Image for article titled What If... We Looked at New Marvel Disney+ Pops From Funko?
Starting off with Disney+ and Marvel’s latest series, Loki, the toymaker revealed four new Pops inspired by the penultimate episode of the season, “Journey Into Mystery.” Frankly, there were a lot of new looks to be had. First off, there’s President Loki, based on his brief appearance (and before that, the comic book miniseries of the same name) causing havoc for “our” Loki and his new friends.

Kid Loki

Kid Loki

Image for article titled What If... We Looked at New Marvel Disney+ Pops From Funko?
In terms of actual friends Loki makes at the end of all time, first there’s Kid Loki, the adorable boy who becomes slightly less adorable when we learn his “nexus event” that sent the TVA calling was the fact he murdered his brother Thor. Rude, but look at the lil’ Alligator Loki on his shoulder!

Classic Loki

Classic Loki

Image for article titled What If... We Looked at New Marvel Disney+ Pops From Funko?
Next up is Richard E. Grant’s Classic Loki, looking fabulously Silver Age and ready to cackle maniacally over an illusion. An icon. Let Richard E. Grant be fun in all the franchises, please.

Alligator Loki

Alligator Loki

Image for article titled What If... We Looked at New Marvel Disney+ Pops From Funko?
But then there’s the one you’ve been waiting for: the internet’s latest darling, destined to be propelled on a Baby-Yoda-esque flight into the stratosphere of memes, merchandise, and fandom hysteria: the one, the only, Alligator Loki. All shall love him, and despair.

Captain Carter

Captain Carter

Image for article titled What If... We Looked at New Marvel Disney+ Pops From Funko?
But there was more than just alligators in cute hats. The animated What If... ? trailer brought with it a multiverse of alternate possibilities, which inevitably meant possibilities of more and more Funko Pops. Let’s kick things off with Peggy Carter, known in this series as “Captain Carter,” who receives both a standard Pop and an EB/Gamestop exclusive pop in a more dynamic pose.

Iron Steve Rogers

Iron Steve Rogers

Image for article titled What If... We Looked at New Marvel Disney+ Pops From Funko?
Also from Captain Britain’s timeline is a supersized, 10" version of the Hydra Stomper, an Iron-Man type suit piloted by a young Steve Rogers, who doesn’t get the supersoldier serum in this reality. Pretty solid tradeoff, if you ask me.

T’Challa Star-Lord

T’Challa Star-Lord

Image for article titled What If... We Looked at New Marvel Disney+ Pops From Funko?
T’Challa is the other big focus of the first wave, getting three figures. First up is two of him masked as his reality’s Star-Lord, when Yondu shows up in Wakanda’s backyard rather than Peter Quill’s. This version has a BoxLunch-exclusive variant with a metallic tint as well, but good luck telling the difference in these renders.

T’Challa Star-Lord (Unmasked)

T’Challa Star-Lord (Unmasked)

Image for article titled What If... We Looked at New Marvel Disney+ Pops From Funko?
Meanwhile, FYE has an alternative unmasked version of T’Challa in his Ravager gear.

King Killmonger

King Killmonger

Image for article titled What If... We Looked at New Marvel Disney+ Pops From Funko?
If T’Challa’s up in the stars, then who’s back home in Wakanda? Killmonger apparently, who gets to take the throne (and the head of an Ultron drone, by the looks of it) in this Target-exclusive Pop.

Thor

Thor

Image for article titled What If... We Looked at New Marvel Disney+ Pops From Funko?
Heavy is the head that wears the crown for some, but clearly not for this young Thor, boastfully spinning Mjolnir in one hand as he sups from a goblet with the other. His royal Asgardian majesty is exclusive to Walmart.

Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange

Image for article titled What If... We Looked at New Marvel Disney+ Pops From Funko?
Back in the mortal realms, we’ve got a Doctor Strange who is probably up to some evil dark magic stuff, but really, just looks like the rest of us after the last 18 months: extremely, extremely tired. There’s a standard version and an Amazon-exclusive glow-in-the-dark variant, which, I dunno, maybe you can do that after the 2020 we had?

Gamora

Gamora

Image for article titled What If... We Looked at New Marvel Disney+ Pops From Funko?
Rounding out the What If... ? releases (for now, that is) is Gamora, who largely looks like Gamora usually does—but is now clad in the Warlord colors and armor of her adoptive father, the Mad Titan Thanos.

The Loki and What If... ? Funko Pops are scheduled to release sometime this summer.

