What If... We Looked at New Marvel Disney+ Pops From Funko?

President Loki

Image : Funko

Starting off with Disney+ and Marvel’s latest series, Loki, the toymaker revealed four new P ops inspired by the penultimate episode of the season, “Journey Into Mystery.” Frankly, there were a lot of new looks to be had. First off, there’s President Loki, based on his brief appearance (and before that, the comic book miniseries of the same name) causing havoc for “our” Loki and his new friends.