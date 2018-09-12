Image: Apple

Apple’s keynote came and went today, confirming the rumors that we’ve got three new iPhones and two new Apple Watches on the way. But just because Apple made it official doesn’t mean that everything will be available right away. Here’s a rundown of when everything is actually going to land in people’s hands, from iOS 12 to the colorful and confusingly named iPhone XR.



iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max

Apple’s new flagships will both be available for preorder starting on Friday, September 14. They’ll start shipping on September 21. More on those here.

iPhone XR

Preorders for Apple’s more reasonably priced new smartphone will start on October 19. Apple says the device will hit stores a week later, on October 26. More here.

Apple Watch Series 4

Both sizes and all configurations of the new Apple Watch will go on sale on September 14. Apple says they’ll start landing in stores on September 21. For more details on global availability, go here and scroll down to the footnotes. Also, check out our overview.

iOS 12

The official release of iOS 12 will happen on September 17. Of course, the public beta has been available all summer.

macOS Mojave

Apple’s next big update to the operating system that powers its Macs will come later. It says macOS Mojave is due for an official release on September 24. Like iOS 12, a Mojave public beta has also been available for some time.

watchOS 5

The next big software update for the Apple Watch is coming September 17. Unlike iOS and macOS, Apple didn’t release watchOS 5 early as a public beta. It was only available to registered developers this summer.

HomePod Software Update

Apple’s Siri speaker is getting a software update due September 17. With it, Apple is trotting out new features like making calls, setting multiple timers, find my iPhones, and Siri shortcuts.

Updated at 4:20pm ET with information on watchOS.