Who Has the World's Greatest Geek Acting Career?

Who Has the World's Greatest Geek Acting Career?

Germain Lussier
Ralph Ineson, seen here at the Ready Player One premiere in 2018, has had a Ready Player One type career.
Photo: Jeff Spicer (Getty Images)

A lot of actors have taken on multiple roles in genre projects—sci-fi, fantasy, horror—but one stands out as possibly the most prolific in this particular area. Which actor has had the most work in geekdom? io9 is here to offer evidence that it’s one Ralph Ineson.

You may not be familiar with the name Ralph Ineson, but you certainly know his work. Star Wars. Marvel. Game of Thrones. Harry Potter. The Dark Crystal. Sherlock. Peaky Blinders. The Office. Assassin’s Creed... just to name a few. Yes, most of the roles were small, but few actors have put together a geek resume like that in the history of, well, history. Take a look for yourself...

Dagmer Cleftjaw in Game of Thrones

Illustration for article titled Who Has the World&#39;s Greatest Geek Acting Career?
Photo: HBO

Dagmer played a significant role as a soldier for House Greyjoy in the second season of the hit HBO Game of Thrones show, though he was eventually killed by Ramsay Bolton.

Amycus Carrow in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

Illustration for article titled Who Has the World&#39;s Greatest Geek Acting Career?
Screenshot: Peacock/Warner Bros.

One of the two siblings installed by Headmaster Snape at Hogwarts, he apparently liked to torture first-year students.

Senior First Order Officer in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Illustration for article titled Who Has the World&#39;s Greatest Geek Acting Career?
Screenshot: Disney+

Though he’s seen very briefly in the final version of the film, Ineson’s main section was unfortunately cut. You can see it on the Blu-ray and Disney+ though. It’s an extended scene where Rose, Finn, and DJ pose as First Order officers.

Ravager Pilot in Guardians of the Galaxy

Illustration for article titled Who Has the World&#39;s Greatest Geek Acting Career?
Photo: Disney

Look at the guy sitting down in the bottom right. Yup! Ineson, right there with the rest of the Ravagers.

The Hunter in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Illustration for article titled Who Has the World&#39;s Greatest Geek Acting Career?
Screenshot: Netflix

Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has one of the best voice casts ever and one of the coolest characters, the Hunter, was voiced by the man himself, Ralph Ineson.

Chris Finch in The Office

Illustration for article titled Who Has the World&#39;s Greatest Geek Acting Career?
Photo: BBC

Not sci-fi or fantasy, but what show has had a bigger impact on comedy in recent years than the British Office. Finchy, as he’s called, was the basis for the Todd Packer character on the U.S. version (played by David Koechner).

William in The Witch

Illustration for article titled Who Has the World&#39;s Greatest Geek Acting Career?
Photo: A24

Probably Ineson’s largest role, he’s the father of the family in The Witch. Which (pun intended) is incredible.

Vince in Sherlock: The Final Problem

As a boat captain on Sherlock.
Screenshot: BBC

It’s perfectly Ineson to just randomly appear out of nowhere as a boat captain in the third episode of the fourth season of the massive BBC hit show, Sherlock. But that’s exactly what happened. Another fan favorite for the resume.

Charles Vane in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Illustration for article titled Who Has the World&#39;s Greatest Geek Acting Career?
Image: Ubisoft

Yes. Even video games. Ineson provides the voice of the evil pirate in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.

Rick in Ready Player One

Illustration for article titled Who Has the World&#39;s Greatest Geek Acting Career?
Photo: Warner Bros.

Rick isn’t the biggest role in the film (he’s Wade’s mom’s boyfriend) but after appearing in all of these other geek franchises, it’s perfectly poetic that Ineson appears in a movie like Ready Player One at all, where all of his franchise would’ve worked together.

The Green Knight... and Beyond

Illustration for article titled Who Has the World&#39;s Greatest Geek Acting Career?
Photo: A24

Yup. HE’S THE GREEN KNIGHT IN THE UPCOMING GREEN KNIGHT MOVIE. We could go on and on—Kingsman: The Secret Service, BBC America’s The Watch, Brahms: The Boy II, Dolittle with Robert Downey Jr. (unfortunately), The Huntsman: Winter’s War, the Coen Brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs—it’s just a staggering amount of geeky properties. Ralph Ineson has done it all, and then some, and he’s just getting started.

