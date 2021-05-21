Ralph Ineson, seen here at the Ready Player One premiere in 2018, has had a Ready Player One type career. Photo : Jeff Spicer ( Getty Images )

A lot of actors have taken on multiple roles in genre projects—sci-fi, fantasy, horror—but one stands out as possibly the most prolific in this particular area. Which actor has had the most work in geekdom? io9 is here to offer evidence that it’s one Ralph Ineson.

Who Has the World’s Greatest Geek Acting Career?

You may not be familiar with the name Ralph Ineson, but you certainly know his work. Star Wars. Marvel. Game of Thrones. Harry Potter. The Dark Crystal. Sherlock. Peaky Blinders. The Office. Assassin’s Creed... just to name a few. Yes, most of the roles were small, but few actors have put together a geek resume like that in the history of, well, history. Take a look for yourself...