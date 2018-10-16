Video giant YouTube appeared to be suffering a massive outage on Tuesday night, with users reporting widespread problems attempting to connect to the site. The cause is not yet clear, but reports indicate that viewers are experiencing a number of glitches including “500 Internal Server Error” messages (a generic HTTP status code), “Error while loading” notifications, and blank video frames while attempting to access both the website itself and mobile apps.



According to the website Down Detector, which says it “collects status reports from a series of sources,” the outage is global. Down Detector showed that users in North and South America, western Europe, parts of Russia, Japan, Australia, India, and southeast Asia were all affected by the downtime. (Gizmodo reporters were able to load the site, though virtually everything except the logo and static links to company pages was blanked out.) Down Detector’s YouTube page showed that the spike in reported errors began shortly before 9:00 p.m. ET.

The nature of the error has not yet been determined, and it could conceivably be anything. YouTube acknowledged it was aware of the errors and working on a fix on Twitter:

While we could just advise you to go outside, it’s pretty late out and the last thing the world needs is a flood of YouTubers running through the streets. One Twitter user, however, seems to have figured out a short-term fix:

Gizmodo has reached out to YouTube for clarification on what the heck happened, and we’ll update this post if we hear back.