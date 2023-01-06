It’s all come down to this. The first season of Willow ends next week and after a very juicy cliffhanger this week, we have no idea what’s going to happen. But, thankfully, we talked to the people who do.

Before the Disney+ series premiered, io9 was given the season’s first seven episodes to watch before conducting interviews with the cast and crew. And after seeing the end of episode seven, “Beyond the Shattered Sea,” and knowing no one would ever spoil anything, we asked everyone we spoke with—showrunner Jon Kasdan, stars Erin Kellyman, Amar Chadha-Patel, and even Willow himself, Warwick Davis—to give us their best tease for the final episode, which airs Wednesday, January 11. Spoilers follow.

Advertisement

To recap, in episode seven Willow (Davis), Elora (Ellie Bamber), Kit (Ruby Cruz), Jade (Kellyman), Boorman (Chadha-Patel), and Graydon (Tony Revolori) complete their journey across the Shattered Sea and find a massive waterfall. While most of the group is distraught, Kit and Elora make a leap of faith over the edge. They survive and find themselves at their goal, Immemorial City, where Airk (Dempsey Bryk) is being held. Only, Airk has changed. He’s been possessed by the ultimate enemy, the Crone.

So what do the stars have to tease about what’s next? Check out the video below.

CC Off

English What Will Happen in the Willow Finale?

What do you think is going to happen in the Willow finale? Will Elora Danan finally show down with and defeat the Crone? Will we learn more about the whereabouts of Madmartigan? Will the Kymerian Cuirass play a role? And what, if any, cliffhangers will be left open for a second season that has yet to be greenlit? Find out as we do on January 11 when the finale of Willow is released on Disney+.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off Bagsmart Travel Cable Organizer Travel smarter

This slim organizer fits into backpacks and carry-ons, and has a weather-resistant and padded exterior. Buy for $24 at Amazon Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.