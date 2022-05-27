Everyone loves a Star War, we get it! Still, despite some overload, a lot of the reveals coming out of Star Wars Celebration sound... pretty cool actually. If you’re looking for a general recap post, bookmark our Star Wars guide. As for everything else, we have some updates from The Munsters, Jamie Foxx’s vampire flick Day Shift, and the return of True Detective. For light and spoilers!



The Munsters

Rob Zombie shared a new photo on Instagram giving us our best look yet at Jeff Daniel Phillips’ Herman Munster— alongside fully illustrated directions on how to make your own at-home version of his costume with a brown paper bag and cotton batting.

Jorge Garcia has additionally wrapped filming as Dr. Wolfgang’s manservant, Floop.

The Flash

HipHopGamer also has a new look at Sasha Calle’s Supergirl costume recently on display at Licensing Expo 2022.

Day Shift

Bloody-Disgusting reports Netflix’s new vampire movie starring Jamie Foxx has been rated “R” for “strong violence, gore, and language.”

Unhuman



A high school field trip’s chaperone (Peter Giles) makes the mistake of letting a heavy metal ghoul board his bus in a clip from Unhuman, a new horror-comedy written and directed by Marcus Dunstan and Patrick Melton.

Abandoned

Emma Roberts moves into a haunted farmhouse in the trailer for Abandoned, available on demand June 24.

True Detective: Night Country

According to Deadline, Jodie Foster will star in Night Country, the fourth season of True Detective from Tigers Are Not Afraid director, Issa López. The new season is reportedly “centered around Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanishing without a trace, when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska. The pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Willow

Lawrence Kasdan recently promised Comic Book that Val Kilmer’s Madmartigan plays “a huge part” in the Willow series, though he may not physically appear until season two.

He’s a huge part of this story and this series. Val has been in communication with Joann [Whalley] and I and Madmartigan is a character in the story and what we didn’t get to shoot with him on Season 1, we’ve made him a major figure in the story.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Meanwhile, Kathleen Kennedy revealed to Comic Book that the new Star Wars series starring Jude Law is heavily inspired by The Goonies.

Jon Watts came to me, very much wanting to do a sort of Goonies in Star Wars. Needless to say, I’m going to say yes. And so it’s just evolved out of that kind of enthusiasm in wanting to tell stories in this space.

Motherland: Fort Salem

Spoiler TV has synopses for the first two episodes of Fort Salem’s third season.

June 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) - Episode #3001 - “Homo Cantus” - SEASON PREMIERE After being blamed for the death of the vice president’s daughter, the witches leave the army behind and become fugitives - but staying out of trouble is never easy. While Raelle and Scylla enjoy their reunion, Nicte tempts Tally with a new power.

June 28 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) - Episode #3002 - “The Price of Work”The group seeks sanctuary in the mysterious Cession. The Unit learns the Camarilla is directly targeting the Mycelium, inspiring them to strike back. Petra and Anacostia work to determine President Wade’s allegiance.

