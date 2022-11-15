Willow returns on November 30 and a new clip shows you exactly how it happens.

That’s when a brand new, eight-part series begins from Jon Kasdan— based on the 1988 film directed by Ron Howard and created by George Lucas— makes its Disney+ debut . In that film, we met a young man named Willow (Warwick Davis) who was tasked with protecting a baby named Elora that was fated to save the world. And he did, along with the help of the wild Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) and villain-turned-heroine Sorsha (Joanne Whalley).

Decades later, Sorsha and Madmartigan’s son has been kidnapped and his sister Kit (Ruby Cruz) sets off on a quest to save him. Her first stop? The sorcerer who helped her mom all those years ago. Here’s the clip...

Willow | Beyond The Shattered Sea | Disney+

The above clip is from the first episode of the series and sets up the quest the group must go on for the rest of the show. In fact, it’s from the end of the episode, which spends most of its time introducing all the new characters Willow will befriend along the way. The episode also makes a Sauron-esque mystery of one of Willow’s biggest storylines and, well, this clip comes very close to letting us in on it.

We’ll have much more on Willow in the coming days and weeks including interviews with showrunner Jon Kasdan and Willow himself, Warwick Davis. Co-starring Ruby Cruz, Ellie Bamber, Erin Kellyman, Amar Chadha-Patel, Tony Revolori, and Dempsey Bryk, the show debuts on Disney+ November 30. Here’s another new look.

Willow | World of Willow | Disney+

