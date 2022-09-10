During the Lucasfilm presentation, actor Warwick Davis was on hand to present the trailer for the Willow series coming to Disney+. The actor reprises his role as Willow Ulfgood from the 198 8 film. Joining him are a new ensemble of faces, which include Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Amer Chadha-Patel and Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home).

In the sequel series, Willow has become a hermit who gets called back into action by a young group of adventurers who need his help to save their world. Check out the trailer below.



Willow | Official Trailer | Disney+

Additionally, i t was revealed that the Willow series will feature Mr. Robot’s Christian Slater. Slater’s role was teased as a friend of Madmartigan (Val Kilmer). Madmartigan himself won’t be on the show—at least, not until the second season, by the sound of things— but Slater’s character will allow his presence to be felt. Davis praised Slater, saying that his character “has such a lot of energy, I can’t wait until you see him.”



