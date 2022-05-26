As Star Wars Celebration continues in Anaheim, it’s not just Star Wars fans that are getting the scoop. Audiences have just been shown a brand-new trailer for Willow, the upcoming series from Disney+ that will be a continuation of the beloved 1988 fantasy movie starring Warwick Davis. Now, get ready to return to the world of earnestly fantastic world of Willow.



In the trailer, you’ll see Davis reprising his role as the titular Willow, a sorcerer who (in the original film) sought to protect the prophesied child destined to become empress. In this epic trailer featuring Davis as a now reculsive sorcerer-hermit (sounds a little familiar), a plucky group of rag-tag adventurers attempt to convince Willow to help them to restore balance to their world. It is now confirmed that this is not an adaption or a remake, but a continuation of the original Willow film, starring the same character.

The Willow series will also follow a new character, Princess Kit (played by Ruby Cruz) as she attempts to rescue her twin brother. Erin Kellyman (Solo and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Amar Chadha-Patel also star as an aspiring warrior and a petty thief, respectively, who agree to help Kit save the Prince. Willow will also star Ellie Bamber as a “kitchen maid,” as well as Tony Revolori and Dempsey Bryk.

Davis offered this behind-the-scenes set visit with the cast last year, producing a wildly charming and delightful little featurette ahead of the show’s release. At the time of this featurette, it was not known whether or not Davis would return to the world of Willow. ( O f course, we now know he’s the centerpiece of the series.)

Willow is scheduled to be released November 30, 2022 on Disney+.



