In one month, a new adventure begins in Willow, the continuation of George Lucas’ 1988 fantasy adventure film which starred Warwick Davis , Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley. Davis returns to reprise his role as Willow Ufgood as he meets a new band of adventurers in the search of Elora Danan.

Joining Lucasfilm’s fantasy wo rld are Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Amer Chadha-Patel, and Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home) who seek out Willow and pull him out of hermit- hood.

See how the story unfolds in a new clip that finds Willow and company as they seek out Danan, for the fate of the their world rests in her hands.

Willow | Streaming Nov 30 | Disney+

From the release : The story began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne. Now, the story continues with Davis reprising his titular role, as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible.

Take a look at the final poster below:

Willow will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ on November 30.

