When last we left the world of Willow, a would-be sorcerer helped defeat an evil q ueen and put her rightful heir on the path to the throne. Now, decades later, Willow returns, this time on Disney+, and the D23 Expo has several costumes from the show on display.

There’s Willow Ufgood, of course, played by Warwick Davis. He was the simple farmer who saved the world in the first film and now has become a powerful sorcerer, which was his lifelong dream. There’s also Queen Sorsha (played once again by Joanne Whalley) who was tasked with raising Elora, a baby fated to save the realm.

We don’t know what happened to Elora yet, or Madmartigan ( played by Val Kilmer in the film) , but we do know several new characters will join Willow on this new adventure on Disney+. Among them are Jade Claymore (played by Solo and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Erin Kell yman), Dove (played by Ellie Bamber), and Kit Tanthalos (played by Ruby Cruz). You’ll see all of their costumes, as well as one very, very special prop, in the slideshow that follows.

The new take on Willow, executive produced by Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan, comes to Disney+ on November 30.