“Oh bother” just got a whole new meaning. A new movie called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey makes use of the fact the famous literary character now lives in the public domain and turns him into something not a plump, lovable yellow bear whose head gets stuck in a honey jar. No, this Pooh is a killer. And he’s coming for Christopher Robin.



Seriously, this is a real thing. Writer-director Rhys Waterfield and his team have made a Winnie the Pooh horror movie and while news of it broke a few months back, you can now witness its actual existence in the form of its first trailer. And it’s completely fucked up.

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey / 2022 Official Trailer

So is Pooh just a creepy dude dressing like bear here? Are we meant to think it’s actually a bear? Or did Christopher Robin just believe a person in a mask was a bear because he was a kid and now these grown ass people are killing people? I have so, so many questions.

One of which is, what exactly is the plot of this? Well, apparently, it starts as most Winnie the Pooh stories start, with a young boy named Christopher Robin wondering into the 100 Acre Wood and befriending some animals such as a bear named Pooh, pig named Piglet, tiger named Tigger, and donkey named Eeyore. Or, at least, beings he believes are those animals. In Blood and Honey though, where things go wrong is when Christopher Robin stops coming back to visit them. And that does not go well.

“Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral,” Waterfield told Variety earlier this year. “So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”

Oh. Right. You probably also noticed the figures you see with weapons are just Pooh and Piglet. Well, apparently, they’ve killed everyone else. Which is both horrific and also very good for what you can imagine was not an expensive movie. Waterfield shot it over 10 days and it’s aiming to be out on DVD and VOD later this year. Here’s the equally creepy poster.

