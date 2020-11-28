Santa Got Zoom in the North Pole

Photo : Finnbarr Webster ( Getty Images )

In the UK—which is currently under lockdown until Dec. 2—the Children’s Hospice South West has partnered with The Virtual Santa, a new virtual creative Santa team, to offer live and pre-recorded Santa visits via Zoom. Surprisingly, the process is quite streamlined, consisting of booking the visit, saving your Zoom meeting ID and password, and then logging into your magical meeting. Currently, prices start at £9.99 (around $13) and increase weekly, ranging from £12.99 (roughly $17) the first week of December to £49.99 ($66.50) on Christmas Eve. Ten percent of every live Zoom call with Santa purchased will be donated to the Children’s Hospice South West.

The UK isn’t the only country offering virtual Santa visits, though. A quick Google search reveals that there are a few other Santas and organizations offering online visits in the U.S. (As always, do your homework and ensure an organization or vendor is trustworthy before going on a video call with them or giving them your credit card information).