You Get Seven Years of OS Updates with the New Pixel 8

Android users rejoice, you’re finally being treated with the dignity you deserve. Google announced a couple of cool things at their Pixel event today. One of the smaller announcements that stood out was regarding the software policy for the Pixel 8. Google guarantees seven years of OS updates for its latest phone. This translates to seven years of Android version updates, security patches, and Feature Drops.

Though Apple doesn’t really have an official update policy in place, Google beats the unofficial one on quite a few iPhones, namely the 7, 8, and X series. iPhones 7 and 8 received only five software upgrades; the former was released with iOS 10 and only went up to iOS 15. Similarly, the iPhone 8 launched with iOS 11 and topped out at iOS 17. Other iPhones have received around six or sometimes more upgrades.

Google beats not just some of the iPhones’ records, but also leaves a few competitors behind. Samsung, OPPO, and Xiaomi all offer OS updates for up to around four years and security patches for five years.

There’s a good chance Google is ta king this step to tidy up its bad reputation when it comes to its product’s shelf life. Earlier this year, schools realized that the millions of Chromebooks that they invested in during the pandemic are quickly becoming outdated . Owing to their short life spans and lack of repairability, schools began to understand they may have wasted a lot of money .

In an attempt to rectify the situation, Google announced last month that any Chromebooks released in 2021 and beyond will get ten years of automatic updates. The company also enhanced repairability and more sustainable materials for its laptops. It appears the latest Pixel software policy is another attempt by Google to restore consumers’ trust in the longevity of its products.