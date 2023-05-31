Although most people’s thoughts turn towards getting outside and soaking up the sun when June arrives, for Lego fans, it’s just another month to hunker down with a thick instruction book and thousands of plastic bricks. Although June arrives with dozens of new Lego sets in tow, we’ve sifted through the impending arrivals and highlighted the best sets to add to your collection.

Leading the charge in June is the new Batman Batcave Shadow Box that will scratch both display and play itches, as well as another addition to Lego’s ever-growing collection of retro gaming homages with a miniature replica of a Pac-Man arcade cabinet that won’t drain your pockets of quarters.