Following brick-built versions of the original NES game console and the iconic Atari 2600, Lego has now recreated one of the most popular arcade games of all time with its new 2,650-piece 1980 Pac-Man arcade cabinet set. Thanks to some clever engineering, this set even finds Pac-Man getting chased around the screen by Inky, Blinky, Pinky, and Clyde.

Although 2022's Lego Atari 2600 was mostly a collectible display piece that focused on the console, a handful of game cartridges, and a few hidden Easter eggs, Lego’s Nintendo Entertainment System went above and beyond the call of duty with the inclusion of a buildable TV on which the first level of Super Mario Bros. could scroll by. For its Pac-Man arcade machine, Lego is delivering the same level of detail and interactivity, which will undoubtedly have you making that “waka waka waka” sound effect every time you play with it.