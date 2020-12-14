YouTube, Gmail, and Everything Else Google, Is Down Right Now

Illustration : YouTube.com

It’s not just you. YouTube, Gmail, and just about every conceivable Google-based service, from Google Docs to to Google Play Movies to Google Calendar, is down right now across several parts of the globe , including the U.S., UK, Japan, India, and Australia, among a host of other countries.



Other services that appear to be impacted by the outage are Google Classroom, Google Home, and Nest, which is also owned by Google. Down Detector also reports that Discord has been having trouble since at least 7:04 a.m. ET. as well.



“We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We’ll update you here as soon as we have more news,” Team YouTube said in a tweet Monday morning.

We’d love to email Google for comment about this outage, but Gizmodo’s email also uses Google. Time to fire up that old Hotmail account from 1998.

Google search appears to be functioning, at least from the home page, though there were earlier reports that even search wasn’t working.

Google’s own Workspace Status Dashboard shows virtually everything glowing red, including Google Maps, Google Analytics, and Google Voice.

Curiously, YouTube appears to be working in Incognito mode on the Google Chrome browser, which is signed out of any accounts by default, though it’s not immediately clear why.

The Google Home outage seems to be leaving some people quite literally in the dark, like former Gizmodo editor-in-chief Joe Brown, who can’t turn on the lights in his toddler’s room.

Other users report the Nest outage is leaving them without the ability to turn on the heat.

This story is developing...