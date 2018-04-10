Screenshot: YouTube

The most-watched YouTube video of all time, “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, was was briefly removed from YouTube early Tuesday morning, along with several other popular YouTube videos, after hackers seemingly defaced the videos.

Videos from Adele, Chris Brown, DJ Snake, Drake, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Shakira, and Taylor Swift were reportedly also hacked. The hackers, who refer to themselves as Kuroi’sh and Prosox, changed the title of the videos to claim their responsibility for the hack.

The hackers seem to have left many of the videos unchanged, aside from the titles. But some videos’ thumbnail images were swapped out with an image of a gun-wielding masked gang, a still from the TV series Money Heist.

All the videos had been uploaded on the video hosting service Vevo. A Twitter account that seems to belong to one of the hackers, Prosox, claimed they used a script to deface the videos, and that it was just for fun.

The hackers do seem to have had some fun with the titles. They changed the title for Drake’s video for “Hotline Bling,” to “Drake has been killed by Prosox on fornite,” a video game.

YouTube and Vevo did not immediately respond to a Gizmodo request for comment. The videos all appeared to be back to normal at the time of publishing.

