10 Horror Tales to Derail Your New Year's Fitness Resolutions

Demons 2

Demons 2 - Official Trailer HD

Produced by Italian horror legend Dario Argento, this 1986 sequel to Lamberto Bava’s 1985 Demons shifts the action from a barricaded movie theater to an apartment building, but keeps the general idea of “crazed monsters on a chaotic rampage.” The setting enables a lot of wild scenarios to intersect (possessed children and dogs! A teen birthday party gone horribly wrong! A pregnant woman in peril!), but you can’t help but root for the group of bodybuilders who use their hard-earned muscles and an array of makeshift weapons to (try and) defend the building’s besieged parking garage.