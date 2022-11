You could spend every night of December watching a different Christmas horror movie—heck, there are almost enough Silent Night, Deadly Night entries to fill up an entire week by themselves!—but most of those would hail from America, with maybe a few British and Canadian entries tagging along. This yuletide season, why not dig a little deeper and watch some international films, too?

Here are 10 holiday horror films from around the world (including dubbed and subtitled entries) to get you started.