When an “animatronic, state-of-the-art Santa Claus” with laser eyes goes violently haywire, it’s up to a gaggle of over-it townspeople to defend their lives and maybe save the holidays while they’re at it. Check out this fun trailer for Christmas Bloody Christmas, set to a riff-tastic version of “Carol of the Bells,” and you’ll instantly be ready to skip past Thanksgiving and dive right into Christmas horror movie season.

CHRISTMAS BLOODY CHRISTMAS | Official Trailer

Here’s the official synopsis: “It’s Christmas Eve and fiery record store owner Tori Tooms just wants to get drunk and party, until the robotic Santa Claus at a nearby toy store goes haywire and makes her night more than a little complicated. Santa Claus begins a rampant killing spree through the neon drenched snowscape against a backdrop of drugs, sex, metal, and violence, ultimately forcing Tori into a blood splattered battle for survival against the ruthless heavy metal Saint Nick himself.”

There are just 46 days until Christmas—are you combat-ready? Written and directed by Joe Begos (VFW, Bliss, Almost Human), Christmas Bloody Christmas stars Riley Dandy, Sam Delich, Jonah Ray Rodrigues, Dora Madison, and Jeremy Gardner, with Jeff Daniel Phillips, and (as Santa!) Abraham Benrubi. It arrives on Shudder and in theaters December 9.

