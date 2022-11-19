Tech companies are making a list and checking it twice, and if you’re not careful with your holiday gift giving, your friends and family will be on it.



When you plug in that shiny new gadget and hook it up to your WiFi, chances are it will get straight to work sending data back home to corporate servers. But Mozilla, the makers of Firefox, want holiday shoppers to have a fighting chance at privacy. This week, the organization published a privacy gift guide as part of its Privacy Not Included project.

It’s a massive undertaking. Mozilla researchers worked through the privacy policies of over 75 popular tech products, spending hundreds of hours wading through the legalese to help consumers understand corporate data practices.



The list includes products you’ve heard of. Some of them might even be on your list. We’re not shaming holiday shoppers here, privacy problems don’t mean you shouldn’t buy something if you have other priorities. But it’s important to know what you’re getting into when it comes to your data. Make an informed choice.



Here are the 10 gadget gifts with privacy issues you need to know about.