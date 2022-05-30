“Simply Irresistible,” What We Do in the Shadows

Caught in a downfall of his own design, and I love him for it.

I love What We Do in the Shadows and Laszlo’s always been a fucking treat. When he “runs away” and starts a new life as Jackie Daytona, he gets some of the wildest arcs, and has some of the best guest stars, including a few scenes with Mark Hamill. This Robert Palmer song is the perfect choice, especially because Laszlo causes way more damage in his week as Jackie Daytona than he does this entire season as himself.