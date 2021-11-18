Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be released to the masses very soon, and considering you probably rewatched at least the original Ghostbusters and maybe even Ghostbusters II as prep, now you need something to watch afterward. No, we don’t have access to a time machine where we get another movie that continues the story from Ghostbusters: Afterlife, but we do have a crapload of Blu-rays and an ever-growing amount of streaming services where you can find plenty of movies that have that Ghostbusters feel.

What, exactly, is a Ghostbusters feel though? Well, even Afterlife co-writer and director Jason Reitman admits that’s difficult to define. But for us, it’s the alchemy of it all. A movie that’s funny, with great visual effects, action, a few scares, but not just those things. Ghostbusters itself is a comedy for sure, but also a sci-fi movie, and kind of a horror movie. There’s even some romance in there. So we’ve rounded up a list of films that blend genres in similar ways which we think you’ll enjoy. Check it out.