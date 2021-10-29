What’s coming to Hulu in November 2021?

What’s available on Hulu on November 1?

10,000 BC -What Roland Emmerich’s 10,000 BC might have lacked in historical accuracy, it attempted to make up for with the epic scale and drama of its story about prehistoric hunter-gatherers trekking through the Ural mountains in search of wooly mammoths. The ways that the mammoth population waxes and wanes gives reason for 10,000 BC’s characters to suspect that supernatural forces are at work, shaping humanity’s fate, as they depend on the wild animals for survival.



Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs - Beneath its nonsensical premise and wacky visuals, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs is a surprisingly thoughtful tale about the importance of people having proper access to a variety of food options, as well as an understanding of the dangerous meteorological phenomena shaping their world.



Dr. Phibes Rises Again! - In this 1972 sequel to cult horror-comedy The Abominable Dr. Phibes, the diabolical doc (horror legend Vincent Price in excellently campy form) returns—nay, rises—from the sarcophagus where he’s been hiding out since unleashing vengeful chaos in the first film. Still hellbent on resurrecting his beloved wife, this time he turns to the secrets of ancient Egypt to try and bring her back.



The Fifth Element - The eye-candy that is The Fifth Element has no competition. Besides its over-the-top cast of Milla Jovovich, Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman, Ian Holm, and Chris Tucker, comic artists Jean “Moebius” Giraud and Jean-Claude Mézières worked on production design and Jean-Paul Gaultier did costumes. Did we mention the alien opera singer? Worth the price of admission.



The Fly - It might be a little late for Halloween, but David Cronenberg’s remake of the iconic horror movie asks you to consider the scariest idea of them all: what if Jeff Goldblum became a very gross human-fly hybrid?



Inception - Christopher Nolan’s dream within a dream within a dream is great for repeat viewing. See where it lands on our Nolan ranking.



Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events - This is the film, not the TV series (which was pretty great). It stars Jim Carrey as the villainous Count Olaf to the Baudelaire children and Jude Law plays the titular character.



Love Potion No. 9 - A very questionable ‘90s film starring Sandra Bullock (before she hit it big), Tate Donovan, and Dale Midkiff. It’s technically based on the song but when a biochemist and a biologist decide to mess around with love potions, makeovers and hilarity ensue.



Maggie - When a young girl named Maggie is bitten by one of the infected, undead zombies plaguing her ruined city, she understands that it’s only a matter of time before she, like them, begins to crave the taste of living flesh, and so she decides to spare her family the grief of having to watch her become a monster. Desperate to find his daughter, Maggie’s father sets out to find her, impending-zombism be damned because he has faith that his love and resolution might be the cure she needs. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Abigail Breslin star.

The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions - The Wachowski’s original Matrix trilogy will always stand as a set of films that fundamentally captivated the world’s imagination and put a set of ideas into people’s heads that have been reflected in countless other works of art. With a fourth installment to the franchise on the way, the first three films were already long overdue for thorough rewatches.

Minority Report - If you love Tom Cruise running and yelling, this Steven Spielberg jam might be for you. It stars the always fantastic Samantha Morton as one of three “precogs” who predict crime… until Cruise’s character realizes there’s a margin of error. This one also features Neal McDonough, early Colin Farrell, and the incomparable Max von Sydow.



Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief - The tricky thing about unknowingly being born into a family of Greek gods the way Percy Jackson was is that there’s always a chance that, through some ridiculous circumstance, your existence in some way alarms one of your relatives so much that they feel as if they’ve no option but to kill you. The situation’s a little more complicated with Percy, as the young teen is suddenly swept up into a whirlwind of events that reveals the magical nature of his surroundings.



The Prestige - So many Marvel and DC stars in one film that has nothing to do with superheroes and everything to do with science, passion, and obsession. Bonus: David Bowie as Nikola Tesla.



Texas Chainsaw Massacre II - Leatherface is back and meat’s on the menu, as the cannibalistic Sawyer family returns to wreak chainsaw-based havoc across Texas—and… the state chili cook-off?



Universal Soldier - In life, army soldiers Luc Deveraux (Jean-Claude Van Damme) and Andrew Scott (Dolph Lundgren) were both highly skilled combatants deployed in the Vietnam war to be killing machines, and despite being part of the same military force, they became enemies in the final moments of their lives. Because the pair were both such valuable assets, however, their stories don’t end there, as their bodies are cryogenically frozen and eventually resuscitated to become part of the Universal Soldier program that transforms them into even more lethal killing machines.



Vampire in Brooklyn - Despite being a comedy, Vampire in Brooklyn offers one of Eddie Murphy’s more surprisingly dramatic and villainous turns as Maximillian, the film’s ancient vampire who arrives in New York City in search of a Dhampir he intends to make his bride.



The War of the Worlds - H.G. Wells’ novel brought to life in the ‘50s stunned and impressed many at the time and, of course, went on to be hugely influential to the film industry at large. It also went on to win the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.



What’s available on Hulu on November 2?

Prospect - Pedro Pascal, Sophie Thatcher, and Jay Duplass star in this off-Earth drama about people who need to mine for a special gem to afford to live. Back in 2018 we called it a “space Western that should satisfy all your dirty sci-fi cravings.” How’s that for a pitch?

What’s available on Hulu on November 5?



Animaniacs: Complete Season 2 - We didn’t love season one of the revamped animated series but for those who did, you’ll be happy to know you can watch more soon.



What’s available on Hulu on November 14?



Star Trek Into Darkness - Yeah. The one with fake-Khan… if that’s your thing.

What’s available on Hulu on November 15?



Deadpool, Deadpool 2 - Though Fox’s X-Men movies played a significant role in laying the groundwork for our modern superhero entertainment landscape, Deadpool—of all characters—has ended up becoming the last living chunk of the old film studio’s Marvel legacy. The Deadpool movies streaming on Hulu rather than Disney+ speaks to the fact that the foul-mouthed character isn’t, you know, technically a proper part of the MCU family just yet, but it’s only a matter of time.

What’s available on Hulu on November 17?



Marvel’s Hit Monkey Season 1 - When a wild monkey witnesses its entire tribe being murdered by a bunch of human assassins, it has the option to just run away and move on with its life, but at the insistence of the ghost of a benevolent human, the monkey decides to take up a gun himself in order to seek out revenge against those who wronged him.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows - The second film in the maligned (and seemingly now very dead) live-action/CG reboot of the venerable pizza-loving ninja turtles pairs Shredder up with beloved villains Baxter Stockman, Bebop, and Rocksteady thanks to the deadly mutagenic virus that can transform people into animal hybrids.

What’s available on Hulu on November 18?

Mandibles - When friends Manu (Grégoire Ludig) and Jean-Gab (David Marsais) discover a house fly the size of a small dog just... chilling in the trunk of their car, instead of doing the sensible thing—setting the car on fire—they elect to adopt it as a pet, thinking they might be able to make some quick cash off of it somehow. (Nope.)

What’s available on Hulu on November 30?

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter - Timur Bekmambetov’s adaptation of the novel of the same name did not please many, but if you’re in the mood for something weird, give it a shot. Dominic Cooper, Anthony Mackie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Rufus Sewell star.

