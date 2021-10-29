The Nerd’s Watch just got an upgrade. After years of customizing the most enjoyable titles in sci-fi, fantasy, and horror movies and TV from the “original” streamers, io9 has decided to kick things up a notch. Folks, there may be too many streaming services.
You’re still going to get all the best new films and TV coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max, but now we’re adding Paramount+, Shudder, and Peacock to the list (plus others when relevant). That’s a lot of content so, to help, the whole io9 team is pitching in from now on. We’ll leave you to guess who wrote which blurbs (mwuahahaha). Take a gander at the best of what’s streaming in November 2021. If you’re just interested in the services you subscribe to, you can get to them directly here:
Addams Family Values - Values is one of those rare comedy sequels that reaches the heights of the original. Of course, this one is best known for the sequences of the Addams kids going to camp.
Bram Stoker’s Dracula - Francis Ford Coppola’s lush, star-studded monster adaptation has grown in popularity over the decades and if you’ve never seen it, now’s your chance to watch something very unique.
First Knight - Sean Connery is King Arthur in this glossy, not too bad (but not too great) retelling of Arthurian legend. Richard Gere and Julia Ormond co-star as Lancelot and Guinevere.
It Follows - One of the most unsettling horror movies in recent memory about a being that just... follows you. From anywhere. It just follows. Truly, if you haven’t seen this movie, watch it and be prepared to be terrified.
Johnny Mnemonic - You may not believe it now but in the late 1990s, this was the film fans initially thought could be the classic Keanu Reeves sci-fi movie. Obviously, that was not the case (Thank you, Matrix) but this one has a few decent moments.
Last Action Hero - We’re gonna have more on this one soon but we recently rewatched this meta Arnold Schwarzenegger action film and it not only holds up, it has aged beautifully. Just an excellent movie that was way ahead of its time.
A Boy Called Christmas -The director of Monster House, Gil Kenan, returns to the world of family films with this adaptation following a young boy who encounters all sorts of magic while on an adventure to find his father.
What’s coming to Hulu in November 2021?
What’s available on Hulu on November 1?
10,000 BC -What Roland Emmerich’s 10,000 BC might have lacked in historical accuracy, it attempted to make up for with the epic scale and drama of its story about prehistoric hunter-gatherers trekking through the Ural mountains in search of wooly mammoths. The ways that the mammoth population waxes and wanes gives reason for 10,000 BC’s characters to suspect that supernatural forces are at work, shaping humanity’s fate, as they depend on the wild animals for survival.
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs - Beneath its nonsensical premise and wacky visuals, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs is a surprisingly thoughtful tale about the importance of people having proper access to a variety of food options, as well as an understanding of the dangerous meteorological phenomena shaping their world.
Dr. Phibes Rises Again! - In this 1972 sequel to cult horror-comedy The Abominable Dr. Phibes, the diabolical doc (horror legend Vincent Price in excellently campy form) returns—nay, rises—from the sarcophagus where he’s been hiding out since unleashing vengeful chaos in the first film. Still hellbent on resurrecting his beloved wife, this time he turns to the secrets of ancient Egypt to try and bring her back.
The Fifth Element - The eye-candy that is The Fifth Element has no competition. Besides its over-the-top cast of Milla Jovovich, Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman, Ian Holm, and Chris Tucker, comic artists Jean “Moebius” Giraud and Jean-Claude Mézières worked on production design and Jean-Paul Gaultier did costumes. Did we mention the alien opera singer? Worth the price of admission.
The Fly - It might be a little late for Halloween, but David Cronenberg’s remake of the iconic horror movie asks you to consider the scariest idea of them all: what if Jeff Goldblum became a very gross human-fly hybrid?
Inception - Christopher Nolan’s dream within a dream within a dream is great for repeat viewing. See where it lands on our Nolan ranking.
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events - This is the film, not the TV series (which was pretty great). It stars Jim Carrey as the villainous Count Olaf to the Baudelaire children and Jude Law plays the titular character.
Love Potion No. 9 - A very questionable ‘90s film starring Sandra Bullock (before she hit it big), Tate Donovan, and Dale Midkiff. It’s technically based on the song but when a biochemist and a biologist decide to mess around with love potions, makeovers and hilarity ensue.
Maggie - When a young girl named Maggie is bitten by one of the infected, undead zombies plaguing her ruined city, she understands that it’s only a matter of time before she, like them, begins to crave the taste of living flesh, and so she decides to spare her family the grief of having to watch her become a monster. Desperate to find his daughter, Maggie’s father sets out to find her, impending-zombism be damned because he has faith that his love and resolution might be the cure she needs. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Abigail Breslin star.
The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions-The Wachowski’s original Matrix trilogy will always stand as a set of films that fundamentally captivated the world’s imagination and put a set of ideas into people’s heads that have been reflected in countless other works of art. With a fourth installment to the franchise on the way, the first three films were already long overdue for thorough rewatches.
Minority Report - If you love Tom Cruise running and yelling, this Steven Spielberg jam might be for you. It stars the always fantastic Samantha Morton as one of three “precogs” who predict crime… until Cruise’s character realizes there’s a margin of error. This one also features Neal McDonough, early Colin Farrell, and the incomparable Max von Sydow.
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief- The tricky thing about unknowingly being born into a family of Greek gods the way Percy Jackson was is that there’s always a chance that, through some ridiculous circumstance, your existence in some way alarms one of your relatives so much that they feel as if they’ve no option but to kill you. The situation’s a little more complicated with Percy, as the young teen is suddenly swept up into a whirlwind of events that reveals the magical nature of his surroundings.
The Prestige - So many Marvel and DC stars in one film that has nothing to do with superheroes and everything to do with science, passion, and obsession. Bonus: David Bowie as Nikola Tesla.
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II - Leatherface is back and meat’s on the menu, as the cannibalistic Sawyer family returns to wreak chainsaw-based havoc across Texas—and… the state chili cook-off?
Universal Soldier- In life, army soldiers Luc Deveraux (Jean-Claude Van Damme) and Andrew Scott (Dolph Lundgren) were both highly skilled combatants deployed in the Vietnam war to be killing machines, and despite being part of the same military force, they became enemies in the final moments of their lives. Because the pair were both such valuable assets, however, their stories don’t end there, as their bodies are cryogenically frozen and eventually resuscitated to become part of the Universal Soldier program that transforms them into even more lethal killing machines.
Vampire in Brooklyn- Despite being a comedy, Vampire in Brooklyn offers one of Eddie Murphy’s more surprisingly dramatic and villainous turns as Maximillian, the film’s ancient vampire who arrives in New York City in search of a Dhampir he intends to make his bride.
The War of the Worlds - H.G. Wells’ novel brought to life in the ‘50s stunned and impressed many at the time and, of course, went on to be hugely influential to the film industry at large. It also went on to win the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.
Animaniacs: Complete Season 2 - We didn’t love season one of the revamped animated series but for those who did, you’ll be happy to know you can watch more soon.
What’s available on Hulu on November 14?
Star Trek Into Darkness - Yeah. The one with fake-Khan… if that’s your thing.
What’s available on Hulu on November 15?
Deadpool,Deadpool 2 - Though Fox’s X-Men movies played a significant role in laying the groundwork for our modern superhero entertainment landscape, Deadpool—of all characters—has ended up becoming the last living chunk of the old film studio’s Marvel legacy. The Deadpool movies streaming on Hulu rather than Disney+ speaks to the fact that the foul-mouthed character isn’t, you know, technically a proper part of the MCU family just yet, but it’s only a matter of time.
What’s available on Hulu on November 17?
Marvel’s Hit MonkeySeason 1 - When a wild monkey witnesses its entire tribe being murdered by a bunch of human assassins, it has the option to just run away and move on with its life, but at the insistence of the ghost of a benevolent human, the monkey decides to take up a gun himself in order to seek out revenge against those who wronged him.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows - The second film in the maligned (and seemingly now very dead) live-action/CG reboot of the venerable pizza-loving ninja turtles pairs Shredder up with beloved villains Baxter Stockman, Bebop, and Rocksteady thanks to the deadly mutagenic virus that can transform people into animal hybrids.
What’s available on Hulu on November 18?
Mandibles - When friends Manu (Grégoire Ludig) and Jean-Gab (David Marsais) discover a house fly the size of a small dog just... chilling in the trunk of their car, instead of doing the sensible thing—setting the car on fire—they elect to adopt it as a pet, thinking they might be able to make some quick cash off of it somehow. (Nope.)
What’s available on Hulu on November 30?
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter - Timur Bekmambetov’s adaptation of the novel of the same name did not please many, but if you’re in the mood for something weird, give it a shot. Dominic Cooper, Anthony Mackie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Rufus Sewell star.
What’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in November 2021?
What’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in November 2021?
What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on November 1?
Alien (1979), Alien 3 (1992), Alien Resurrection (1997), Alien Vs. Predator (2004) - It’s curious Amazon would somehow not have Aliens but throw in Alien vs. Predator of all things—but, well, there you have it. The original Ridley Scott film is a sci-fi classic while David Fincher’s third installment went to some wild places (to mixed reviews). Say what you will about Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s Resurrection, it has Sigourney Weaver nailing a backwards, one-handed basketball shot.
Children Of Men (2006) - Alfonso Cuarón’s haunting apocalyptic tale of a dystopian Britain where mass infertility has created a slowly collapsing society follows Clive Owen and Clare-Hope Ashitey as Theo and Kee, thrust together on a dangerous quest to give Kee’s unborn child a chance to change the world.
Dragonball Evolution (2009) - Sometimes, we all just want a laugh. And laugh you’ll do many times at the absolute nightmare, which attempts to turn the beloved shonen anime series Dragon Ball Z into a live-action, westernized nightmare.
Eragon (2006) - Fox’s hope for a Lord of the Rings-esque powerhouse fantasy franchise immediately flopped when Eragon managed to please neither critics nor fans of Christopher Paolini’s novel series. But at least it has a truly dire Robert Carlyle villain performance in it?
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) - Wes Anderson’s charming stop-motion take on the Roald Dahl classic is still a joy to experience over a decade later, balancing its sumptuous animation with Anderson’s trademark eye for whimsy.
Predator 2 (1990) - The sequel to 1987's Predator was directed by Stephen Hopkins, and brought back Kevin Peter Hall as the titular villain, but no one else. This one, set in Los Angeles, features the excellent Danny Glover, Ruben Blades, Gary Busey, María Conchita Alonso, and Bill Paxton.
The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008) - This “loose” remake of the 1951 classic stars Keanu Reeves. That’s it. That’s the pitch.
The Nutty Professor (1996) - Relive Eddie Murphy’s make-up-induced manic performance as approximately half the cast of this zany twist on the ‘60s comedy classic in which a diet serum gone wrong turns into a Jekyll-and-Hyde-ian battle for a kind-hearted professor’s soul.
Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) - Robert Zemeckis’ unforgettable noir story that was also aimed at kids features brand crossovers the likes of which the world had never seen. It probably wouldn’t be made today, but that’s fine, this is all you need. Check out our oral history here.
What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on November 19?
The Wheel of Time - Amazon Original Series: Season 1 - It seems the world has been waiting eons for an adaptation of Robert Jordan’s fantasy series. Will it be worth the wait? We’ll find out soon when Rosamund Pike takes the stage as Moiraine.
What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on November 24?
Hanna - Amazon Original Series: Season 3 - If you’ve not yet picked up this TV spinoff of the Joe Wright film, you’ve missed out on some wild adventures. This one stars Esme Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos and last season saw an entire school of assassins just like the titular Hanna being groomed for worldwide work. There’s also an evil pharmaceutical company lurking in the background with creepy medical implants and drugs being given to the trainees.
What’s coming to Disney+ in November 2021?
What’s coming to Disney+ in November 2021?
What’s available on Disney+ on November 5?
X-Men: First Class - Matthew Vaughn’s reimagining of the X-Men franchise changed the game for Marvel’s mutants and this first film remains one of the best in the entire series.
What’s available on Disney+ on November 12?
Feast, Frozen Fever, Get A Horse!, Paperman, Tangled Ever After, The Little Matchgirl, The Ballad Of Nessie, Tick Tock Tale - For Disney+ Day, a bunch of Disney’s classic shorts launch on the service.
Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings - If you didn’t make it to theaters to see the origin of this brand new Marvel hero, the film is finally debuting on Disney+. It’s awesome.
Olaf Presents - Remember the great moment in Frozen 2 where Olaf recapped the first movie? Well, this new series is just Olaf doing that for classic Disney movies.
Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special - We don’t know what exactly this special will entail but one can imagine news about upcoming shows like Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, andMoon Knight at the very least.
Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett - This brand-new documentary special should shine some light on December’s big show, The Book of Boba Fett.
Hawkeye - The next Marvel Studios show is here. This one follows, you guessed it, Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) as he tries to survive in New York City over Christmas, with the help of new character Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). It’s a six-part series and the first two debut on November 24.
What’s coming to HBO Max in November 2021?
What’s coming to HBO Max in November 2021?
What’s available on HBO Max on November 1?
A Clockwork Orange - This Stanley Kubrick sci-fi masterpiece about ultra-violence and free will pops on and off streaming a lot. If you haven’t watched it in a while, probably best to do that now.
Doom - Doom was released in 2005 which was probably too late for a Doom movie to be a hit and too early for a big Dwayne Johnson movie to be a hit. (In the likely event that you forgot, this was a Dwayne Johnson mega video game franchise movie. And it was terrible yet noteworthy.)
Equilibrium - After The Matrix was released, lots of films tried to do that blend of martial arts and sci-fi. Very few were successful but one that almost came close was this 2002 Christian Bale film.
Lady In White - We’d love to tell you what this movie is about but anytime it came on TV in the 1980s we got so scared we changed the channel immediately. Lucas Haas is in it. That’s all we know.
Never Let Me Go - A disturbing, beautiful dystopian love story about a society where we’re led to believe people are bred just to be organ donors. But there’s much more to it. Carey Mulligan, Andrew Garfield, and Keira Knightley star.
Practical Magic - Bullock. Kidman. Witches. What else is there?
The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Legacy - Though it’s just a few of the Bourne movies, these are certainly three of the best. Even if two star Matt Damon and one stars Jeremy Renner.
The Wolverine - James Mangold’s Logan was so good it almost wiped out the fact that he’d previously made The Wolverine, which was also really damned good, just not as good as Logan.
Unleashed - This is the director’s cut of Louis Leterrier’s 2005 action film starring Jet Li; he plays a trained killer nicknamed Danny the Dog who goes from vicious to passive when he has a special collar on.
What’s coming to Paramount+ in November 2021?
What’s coming to Paramount+ in November 2021?
What’s available on Paramount+ on November 1?
Addams Family Values - Honestly, doing a double feature of the ‘90s Addams Family movies is always recommended—but the sequel, starring the incomparable Joan Cusack, is endlessly entertaining on its own.
Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh - It has nothing on the original which is probably why Bill Condon’s horror sequel was set aside for Nia DaCosta’s 2021 film to take its place as a spiritual successor. Still, it stars Veronica Cartwright who always gives 110%.
Friday The 13th Part II, Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning, Friday The 13th Part VI : Jason Lives, Friday The 13th Part VII: The New Blood, Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan - If you’re still jonesing for a horror marathon after October 31, there’s this classic slasher series. We’re missing the original (and a few others) here, but seeing as how the sequel was really the introduction to Jason Voorhees anyway, you won’t be lost without it if you start there. Good luck with the rest?
Kate & Leopold - Stop us if you’ve heard this before: James Mangold directs Hugh Jackman as a long-living loner that… wait, this isn’t a movie about Wolverine? Jackman plays a 19th-century duke who falls through a time portal and in love with Meg Ryan?? His ancestor’s ex-girlfriend??? And that ancestor is Liev Schrieber????
Resident Evil - With several new takes on Capcom’s classic horror video game series in the mix this year, now might be a good time to revisit the original live-action film, which is actually very good. Written and directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, the film stars Milla Jovovich (who would later marry the director and they’d make many beautiful and ridiculous movies together), Michelle Rodriguez, Colin Salmon, Eric Mabius, James Purefoy, and Martin Crewes.
Star Trek - It’s time for a next generation… but not that one. J.J. Abrams goes back to give us a new version of the classic Star Trek crew, as Jim Kirk has to survive getting almost kicked out of Starfleet Academy before he can go save the day from time-traveling Romulans.
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - Tim Burton’s take on the musical classic brings with it the usual Burtonisms of twee dark fantasy and a now-unfortunate quantity of Johnny Depp, who stars as the titular murderous barber.
What’s available on Paramount+ on November 17?
What Paramount+ Originals are available on Paramount+ on November 10?
Clifford the Big Red Dog — Paramount Film Premiere - The beloved dog/kaiju of children’s book fame leaps out the page and into significantly more distressing CG live-action, as a young girl finds herself having to keep her giant-sized adoptive pet out of the hands of a sinister genetics company.
What Paramount+ Originals are available on Paramount+ on November 18?
Star Trek: Discovery, Season 4 premiere - Michael Burnham (sorry, Captain Michael Burnham) and the Discovery crew are back, and a new threat is plunging the 31st century into chaos. Can the new captain on the bridge rally her friends and stop a mysterious anomaly from tearing worlds apart? Hopefully yes, otherwise Discovery season four will probably be pretty short.
What Paramount+ Originals are available on Paramount+ on November 25?
South Park: Post Covid - This brand new, hour-long South Park movie is exclusive to Paramount+, and the first of 14 Trey Parker and Matt Stone will deliver over the next seven years. You can guess at the topic.
What’s coming to Shudder in November 2021?
What’s coming to Shudder in November 2021?
What’s available on Shudder on November 1?
Blood on Satan’s Claw - Piers Haggard’s 1971 film is one of the earliest and best-known entries in the folk-horror genre, along with films like The Wicker Man and Witchfinder General. Set in the 18th century, it begins when a farmer unearths a strange skull that soon casts a furry, witchy, and altogether demonic pall over the land.
Dead & Beautiful - An alternate title for this one could be Crazy Rich Asian Vampires, since it’s about a group of five wealthy Taipei friends who wake up after another wild party and realize they have become creatures of the night… as in, the neck-biting, blood-sucking kind.
Prom Night and Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II - The first film was released in 1980 and follows the classic slasher formula (very bad thing happens in the past; teens die gruesomely in the present day as payback) and stars a just-post-Halloween Jamie Lee Curtis. Also there is, as advertised, a prom scene with all the disco dancing you could ever want in a horror movie. The 1987 sequel is unrelated—it’s about a teen who gets possessed by the spirit of a murderous prom queen who’ll stop at nothing to reclaim her crown—but has its own cult following.
The Velvet Vampire -Stephanie Rothman—one of very few women among the firmament of esteemed exploitation-film directors—helmed this 1971 cult classic starring Celeste Yarnall as a glamorous vampire. Her co-stars include Michael Blodgett, who at the time was hot off another even more notorious cult classic: Russ Meyer’s Beyond the Valley of the Dolls.
What’s available on Shudder on November 11?
Great White - After their seaplane crashes, a group of tourists have just a small life raft protecting them from a pack of hungry sharks. That is, unless they don’t die of hunger themselves first.
What’s available on Shudder on November 15?
Kill List - Ben Wheatley (In the Earth, High-Rise, A Field in England) directs this tale of a desperate hit man whose jobs become progressively stranger until… well, you won’t believe where it goes in act three, but if you’re looking for something totally shocking you won’t be disappointed.
What’s available on Shudder on November 16?
Blood Rage - Just in time for Thanksgiving comes this seasonal classic about a pair of preppy twins—one is a psychotic killer, the other is… also a psychotic killer, as it turns out. Louise Lasser gives an all-out performance as their extremely traumatized mother, but this one’s a cult classic for so many outrageously good reasons.
What’s available on Shudder on November 19?
Prisoner of the Ghostland - Nicolas Cage dubbed this post-apocalyptic samurai adventure from director Sion Sono “the wildest movie I’ve ever made.” We had mixed feelings about it but if that self-endorsement from Cage intrigues you at all, you can head to Shudder to see if it lives up.
What’s available on Shudder on November 22?
Exorcist III - William Peter Blatty, author of the original Exorcist novel, wrote and directed this excellent sequel. It’s an entirely different story than the original—it’s about a serial killer, not a possessed tween—but it contains maybe the single scariest scene in cinematic history. You’ll never look at a boring old hospital hallway the same ever again.
What’s available on Shudder on November 29?
Wake in Fright - This 1971 Australian psychological thriller stars Gary Bond as a teacher who’s grown weary of his remote, government-mandated posting—but learns just how out of his element he is when he gets waylaid in a small town trying to get to Sydney for his Christmas break. Also stars the great Donald Pleasence (Halloween) as a local who shows him a wild time in the outback, along with several (rightfully) hostile kangaroos.
What’s coming to Peacock in November 2021?
What’s coming to Peacock in November 2021?
What’s available on Peacock on November 1?
2012 - Roland Emmerich (Independence Day, Godzilla, The Day After Tomorrow) loves nothing more than bringing the planet to the brink of apocalypse, and this 2009 disaster movie—it has to do with ancient prophecies, solar flares, and flooding, though climate change and flooding would’ve also worked just fine—assembles a huge ensemble cast (including John Cusack, Thandiwe Newton, and Woody Harrelson) as the moments tick down. Is it as big and dumb as you remember? Here’s your chance to experience the end of the world again and find out.
Blade and Blade II- While we eagerly await the arrival of two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in Marvel’s new Blade movie, there’s no better time to check in with the first two Wesley Snipes movies. Noted vampire fan Guillermo del Toro directed part two.
Conan the Destroyer- Arnold Schwarzenegger returns in the 1984 sequel to Conan the Barbarian. If that’s not enough to get you to watch, his co-star in this one is a very fierce Grace Jones.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind - This mind-bending romantic drama, written by Charlie Kaufman and directed by Michel Gondry, isn’t exactly a rarity on streaming services, but it holds up as a poignant reflection on the mysteries of falling in and out of love. Plus, even 17 years after its release, Kate Winslet’s hair and wardrobe situation continues to be fashion goals.
What’s coming to Apple TV+ and AMC+ in November?
What’s coming to Apple TV+ and AMC+ in November?
What’s available on Apple TV+ on November 4?
Dr. Brain - A scientist (Parasite’s Lee Sun-Kyun) tries to discover a way to access other people’s memories. When his family dies mysteriously, he uses his work to try to learn what happened—with major side effects.
What’s available on Apple TV+ on November 5?
Finch - Having survived the apocalypse in a bunker with only his dog Goodyear as a companion, a robotics engineer (Tom Hanks) tries to create something that will take care of his dog after he’s dead in this sci-fi tearjerker.
What’s available on Apple+ on November 12?
Snoopy in Space, Season 2 premiere – After becoming the first beagle on the moon in season one, astronauts Snoopy and Woodstock take an even more daring journey across the entire universe in the search for alien life
What’s available on Apple+ on November 17?
Swan Song – In the near future, a terminally ill man (Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali) learns of an unusual procedure that can help mitigate his family’s sadness after he’s gone.
What’s available on AMC+ on November 18?
Anna – Armed with only a survival guide written by her mother, a young girl must search for her kidnapped brother in a world where all the adults have died and civilization has collapsed in this Italian science fiction fable. We previewed its trailer right here.
