39 Tattoos of Baby Yoda That Prove We're All Obsessed With The Mandalorian

People are absolutely obsessed with Baby Yoda, a breakout character from the new Disney+ show, The Mandalorian. And it’s easy to see why. Baby Yoda is so adorable we just want to squeeze his little face and protect him forever. Fans are so obsessed that they’re already getting Baby Yoda tattoos, even before the first season of the series has finished. And today we’ve got at least 39 Baby Yoda tattoos that are worth checking out.



To be clear, we don’t even know what Baby Yoda’s real name is yet. Officially, the character is just called “The Child,” but deep down in our hearts he will always be Baby Yoda, the 50-year-old frog-muncher who’s simply too cute for words. Whatever you call him, there are dozens of different ways to plaster him on your body permanently.

Advertisement

Below we have a roundup of the various Baby Yoda tattoos that have been published to social media by people from as far away as Florida, California, Alaska, and Russia. And while 39 tattoos might seem like a lot for such a new show, just think how many there will be when the rest of the world gets to see Baby Yoda on their screens. The UK, for example, doesn’t get Disney+ until March 31, 2020. The Baby Yoda tattoo craze should be even more bonkers by then.

Or, in some cases, people might already regret their Baby Yoda-inspired tattoo decisions by March. What happens if Baby Yoda turns out to be a bad guy? What if he starts using The Force for evil? What if Baby Yoda... dies? Look, I’m just asking questions. And while I doubt Baby Yoda will be killed off by Disney anytime soon, we all die eventually. Even Big Daddy Yoda, who lived to be over 900 years old, died in Return of the Jedi and went to Midichlorian heaven or whatever.

One day Baby Yoda will die and we’ll all be sad. But until then, we have our Baby Yoda tattoos. Because unlike Baby Yoda, tattoos are forever.

There’s this Baby Yoda tattoo by artist Joshua Anderson in Sanford, Maine.

Advertisement

And this Baby Yoda was done by Surreal Tattoo Studio in Kansas City, Missouri.

Advertisement

There’s this Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian tattoo by Jakob Wyrd at Lucky 13 Tattoos in Alameda, California, clearly inspired by Calvin and Hobbes.

Advertisement

This Baby Yoda (complete with frog) was made by Pony at The Bell Rose Tattoo in Daphne, Alabama.



Advertisement

This cartoonish Baby Yoda tattoo was created by Thom Bulman at the Alchemist Art Studio in Cortland, New York.



Advertisement

There’s this Baby Yoda tattoo by Zac Kinder at Main Street Studio Tattoos in South Carolina, which he says is still a work in progress.

Advertisement

And this Baby Yoda was made by Nick Peirce at the Diamond State Tattoo Parlor in Sherwood, Arkansas.

Advertisement

This Baby Yoda tattoo was created by Ken Belling at Chapter One Tattoo in San Diego, California.

Advertisement

This Baby Yoda was done by Gavin Shanks in Pensacola, Florida.

This Baby Yoda was created by Ethan at the Brass Monkey Tattoo in Richey, Florida.

Advertisement

And this Baby Yoda tattoo from somewhere in the world.

Advertisement

There’s this Baby Yoda by tattoo artist Attica Beck in North Carolina.

Advertisement

There’s this Baby Yoda that was done by Ben Loredo at Ink Pagoda Tattoo in Fontana, California.

Advertisement

This Baby Yoda was done by Ammany at Pride ‘N’ Envy Tattoos in Orlando, Florida.

Advertisement

This Baby Yoda was done in Saratov, Russia.

Advertisement

This Baby Yoda was made by tattoo artist Travis Redwood.

Advertisement

This Baby Yoda was created by Bobby Moustache in Montreal, Canada.

Advertisement

This Baby Yoda was created by Stacy Pierce at Cosmic Primate Tattoo in Hatboro, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

And this one was also done by Stacy Pierce.

Advertisement

There’s this adorable Baby Yoda by Stephen Lindsay in Rochester, New York.

Advertisement

And another kawaii Baby Yoda by Stephen Lindsay in Rochester, New York.

Advertisement

And still another Baby Yoda by Stephen Lindsay, this time with a frog in his mouth. Baby Yoda’s mouth, not Stephen Lindsay’s mouth.

Advertisement

This Baby Yoda was done by Darin Ennis in Louisville, Kentucky.

Advertisement

And this Baby Yoda was done by Matthew Robinson at Anchor Tattoo in Vacaville, California.

Advertisement

This Baby Yoda was created by Jason Monteneri at Assassin Tattoo Studio in Akron, Ohio.

Advertisement

This Baby Yoda was created by Nick Yarian at Eagle River Tattoo in Eagle River, Alaska.

Advertisement

There’s this Baby Yoda by Jeffrey Wortham in Orlando, Florida.

Advertisement

This Baby Yoda was created by Bea Iglesias.

Advertisement

This Baby Yoda tattoo was created by Skip Katt at GeeksterInk Tattoo Shop in Vancouver, Washington.



Advertisement

This Baby Yoda was done at Inkem Inks.

There’s this little guy who looks even more sad than he is on the show, done by an artist in Long Beach, California.

Advertisement

There’s this Baby Yoda, who appears to be missing his nose.

Advertisement

There’s this Baby Yoda tattoo that also reads “I’m Baby.”

Advertisement

And this Baby Yoda tattoo somewhere in the world.

Advertisement

There’s this Baby Yoda tattoo in Oakland, California.

Advertisement

This Baby Yoda was created at Gardenia Tattoo & Piercing in Munro.

Advertisement

This Baby Yoda was done by Shannon Taber at Lucky Bird Tattoo in Annapolis, Maryland.

Advertisement

Then there’s the Baby Yoda drinking White Claw.

Advertisement

And then there’s.... this.



Advertisement

On second thought, maybe Baby Yoda tattoos were a mistake. Shut it down. Shut it all down now.