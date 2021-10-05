New information about California’s biggest oil spill in decades continues to emerge, as federal and state officials scramble to contain the damage and lawmakers call for changes and accountability.

Since the spill off the coast of Huntington Beach in Orange County was discovered on Saturday, the slick has expanded to cover 13 square miles (37 square kilometers) of the Pacific Ocean. On Monday evening, officials said the estimated number of gallons spilled had been updated from 126,000 gallons to 144,000 gallons. To truly understand the scope of the damage—and the heroic efforts to contain the spill—you need to see it from the above.