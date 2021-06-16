8 Pushing Daisies Episodes to Revisit During Fruit Pie Season

In Bryan Fuller’s Pushing Daisies, a socially awkward man with the uncanny ability to bring dead things back to life hides his miraculous gift by presenting himself as a humble pie-maker who’s turned his passion for baking into a conspicuously thriving small business. Though it currently happens to be cicada season, the next few weeks are also berry season, meaning that it is also pie season and a great time to revisit the ABC series while it’s on HBO Max.
Pushing Daisies’ plot typically kicks in when Ned (Lee Pace) uses his powers to momentarily resurrect a recently deceased person as he, Chuck Charles (Anna Friel), and Emerson Cod (Chi McBride) investigate how they died. But early on, the show also laid out how Ned also uses his magic touch much more often in a small, but very clever way that’s likely a key part to his pie shop’s financial success. Though many of the ingredients Ned bakes with—like flour and other things he does not make from scratch—are fresh, he often fills his pies with fruit that’s quite dead and rotten until his skin makes contact with it, transforming it back into perfectly ripe produce. Here are the episodes featuring delicious fruit that you might want to watch again while the time is
ripe right.
