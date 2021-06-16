8 Pushing Daisies Episodes to Revisit During Fruit Pie Season

Lee Pace as Ned. Screenshot : HBO Max

In Bryan Fuller’s Pushing Daisies, a socially awkward man with the uncanny ability to bring dead things back to life hides his miraculous gift by presenting himself as a humble pie-maker who’s turned his passion for baking into a conspicuously thriving small business. Though it currently happens to be cicada season, the next few weeks are also berry season, meaning that it is also pie season and a great time to revisit the ABC series while it’s on HBO Max.