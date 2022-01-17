Humans are no strangers to changing the world around them, often to the detriment of plants and animals around them.



This can happen when we physically alter the landscape by mowing down forests to make room for buildings and parking lots. (Or creating fabric, for that matter.) But it can also happen when we purposefully—or unintentionally—introduce plant or animal species into a new area of the world, where they can upend the delicate balance of the ecosystems they invade.

Invasive species can wipe out native ones, destroy crops, and generally make a mess of things. The U.S. alone sees more than $120 billion in damage done by non-native intruders every year. Here are some of the most notorious invasive species that have made the U.S. their home or gained a toehold where they don’t belong thanks to people.