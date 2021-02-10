Adobe Adds Collaborative Tool to Photoshop and Illustrator

Quarantined meme-makers and beleaguered graphic designers can quietly rejoice in the fact that Adobe’s making it easier to work together in some of its flagship products.

It’s a small quality of life tweak, but if you use Photoshop, Illustrator, or Fresco and work with other people, the “Invite to Edit” button will likely become a part of your daily life. Adobe announced the feature on Tuesday, and it should’ve already rolled out to users’ updated apps. Just look up in the right corner of the interface and you should see a button that looks like this:

Screenshot : Gizmodo

Clicking the button opens a field to invite a collaborator via their email address. A successful connection will share the document within the program between multiple parties, but unfortunately, only one person can work on it at a time.



Still, it beats sending and resending and re-re-sending FINAL forReal7.psd via email every time a member of the team makes a small tweak. And version history is supported on collaborative docs.

Adobe’s also added the ability to sync brushes, swatches, gradients, patterns, styles, and shapes across devices with your Creative Cloud account.

The new features are out now for desktop, iPad, and iPhone apps.