Writers Guild of America Considers Letting AI Write Hollywood Scripts

As Chat-GPT learns more about how to take over the human race, the Writer’s Guild of America is certainly not standing in its way. The labor union, which represents film and television writers, has recently proposed allowing AI like Chat-GPT to write scripts as long as humans get credit for their contributions.



According to Variety, under WGA’s proposal, a human writer could use Chat-GPT to write a script and would not have to share writing credit or any residuals earned from the production. Likewise, a studio could hand an AI-generated script to a human for edits and re-writes, and the human writer would retain credit for being the first writer on the project. More specifically, WGA’s proposal specifies that the AI-generated text should not be considered “literary material” or “source material,” which is an umbrella term for novels, plays, or magazine articles that a screenplay could be based on.

WGA’s proposal also suggests treating AI less as a creator and more as a tool, which could help writers prevent negotiations with software companies over who actually owns a script or project. The proposal comes as the labor union negotiates a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The Writers Guild did not immediately return Gizmodo’s request for comment.

As Variety points out, WGA has recently called for the regulation of artificial intelligence in professional writing projects, which is timely as a report from Chat-GPT’s overlord OpenAI predicted that 80% of the U.S. workforce could eventually be affected by AI in some capacity. In the paper, which was published by researchers from OpenAI and a researcher from the University of Pennsylvania claims that programmers and writers could see AI significantly impacting their fields in the coming years.

The missing piece in WGA’s discussion, however, appears to be how the union will handle projects that are written entirely by an artificial intelligence with intervention by a human. While a coherent script written entirely by an AI might seem farfetched, AI-generated fiction is already causing trouble. The award winning science fiction magazine Clarkesworld closed story submissions from authors after a flood of AI-generated stories inundated the magazine’s inbox.

