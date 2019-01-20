Image: Getty, Gizmodo, Doruk Salancı (Wikimedia

Friends, I have some good news and some bad news. That bad news, if you missed our PSA last week, is that a colossal breach exposed nearly 773 million emails and more than 21 million passwords. This is not ideal, I know. And if you have not already, this is as good an opportunity as any to overhaul your personal security. The good news is we have you covered on how to do that right here. (We can also walk you through how to see if you were affected.)



More good news is that you’re (hopefully) not the guy who injected his own semen into his arm 18 times over a year and a half in hopes that it would cure his back pain—which, dear reader, you probably correctly guessed did not go so well. I would also hope that you are not a person who’s been surreptitiously spied on in an Airbnb, but it’s something you might want to keep an eye out for after reading this horrifying tale of such an incident (especially since it’s not the first time).

A couple of other quick things you may have missed last week: We recapped the 13 coolest things we saw at CES, Netflix is about to hike its subscription prices, and Mean Girls is almost certainly about a doppelgänger.

It was an absolutely wild week, so don’t miss any of our best Gizmodo stories of the week below.

